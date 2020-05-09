Ana de Armas, unrecognizable as Marilyn Monroe

The name of Ana de Armas is on all sides. Since the actress measured Spanish half-cuban appeared in Blade Runner 2049, his ascent in Hollywood has been unstoppable. The actress has managed to get under the skin of the new Bond girl in the latest film of the famous 007 Agent, and will also give life to Marilyn Monroe in a production for Netflix. Its resemblance to the iconic artist is undeniable, and Anne is almost unrecognizable.

Ana de Armas has plenty of open projects, and his face is one of the most in demand in the film industry. The anticipation to see her appear in the posters of No time to die

ana de armas no time to die

His name is each time more present in the us media, but today takes the cake on social networks on a topic related to your personal life. Ana de Armas has been hunted with Bradley Cooper and is rumored that it might be having an affair.

Be that as it may, what is undeniable is that Ana de Armas generates interest both in the media and on the public and that may have been one of the reasons why the have been selected to give life to Marilyn Monroe in Blondethe new production of Netflix.

Beverly Hills (United States), 05/01/2020.- Ana de Armas (united States) EFE/EPA/NINA PROMMER

This is a film based on the novel of the same title that will be directed by Andrew Dominique, and pretending to be premiered this 2020. For the post Ana de Armas he had to fight against two heavyweights: Naomi Watts and Jessica Chastain.

Finally, those responsible for the production chose her and we have already seen characterized as Marilyn Monroe. The photos are stunning as Ana de Armas is not only unrecognizable, but that is egalitarian to the deceased actress.









These are some of the images from the shoot that were leaked on social networks and show you how to Ana de Armas it fits perfectly with the role of Marilyn Monroe in every way. Not only looks like physically, but exudes the same sensuality that made her famous Norma Jean.

Blonde explains how was the rise of the young actress to become the icon that was Marilyn Monroe. The production will have, in addition, with the presence of Brad Pitt as a producer. Can’t wait to see it!!!

