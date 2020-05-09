As a surprise, Drake, releases the songs “War” and let loose and indirect, to Rihanna, and The Weeknd, in addition to the mention of Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid! Come see!!!

Ho, Ho, Ho! Drake, Christmas has come and with it all this holiday season! In the early hours of today (24), the rapper surprised his fans and released it, without any prior warning, “the War”, a new song accompanied by a music video. The song is in the style of “freestyle”, this subgenre of rap music where the artists worked on the letter, expressing how they feel about a certain subject, but all the while maintaining a certain pace.

In the meantime, the canadian, seems to have thought a lot about as well in that I was going to say on this track. In the letter, presumably, is a reference to his ex, Rihanna, as well as The Weeknd, with whom he “fought”. He also mentions the names of the models, Gigi Hadid, and Kendall Jenner. Eitaaa! Now, we are going to explain to you how to Drizzy has been involved with all of these people.

In a piece for the “War”, we find the following statement: “The woman who I hit should be a ‘bad girl’ (girl’s bad), as well as a run”. The focus on the “bad girl”. For those who don’t know, it is the user’s ex, Rihanna, on Instagram it’s @badgalriri. In addition to this, it is no surprise to anybody that her all the time like a ervinha lol. Therefore, a part of the “munchies” can also be an indirect the back.

Gigi Hadid was another who was featured in the song. In the passage, he says: “What I do, the ring, the ring, turns to Gigi, and she ends up with him in an orderly fashion”. It so happens that once upon a time, got a lot of who he is, and his sister, a blonde, Bella Hadid, it would be referring to. However, the model denied that, at times, on the news.

Including, it would seem that this was the reason that caused the falling out between Drake and The Weeknd. Abel, after one of these Visits, over the years, and the two of you live kind of back and forth. The beauty has already appeared in one of the clips from “Starboy”.

However, the year 2020 is coming up, and the Champagne Papi doesn’t want to start the new decade with the outstanding issues. It says in the song, which had already made arrangements with your co-worker. “And boy, it sounds as if you have sung in the ‘united states,’ this is my brother. We want to fix things, work, family, things, of 6, and we can’t split up”he says. The Weeknd gets a lot of comparisons to Michael Jackson, as the reason for the reference to the “united states”. In addition, the song also mentions the names of the friends and shall speak the words. See the following:

In the end, the artist on the loose even in the name of Kendall Jenner. “Before even I get close to Kendall, I was on the home stretch in anticipation of Enzo’s.”he says. This part is kind of intriguing, because nobody knows for sure who is in the Name, or the name of a place, it’s who you know…

The important thing is that when you talk to Kenny, the fans have been puzzled, because in the last few months, several of the rumors that the rapper would be involved with her sister, Kyliethey took the account on the web. The brunette was one of the guests on the anniversary of the Drake, and is said to have “a connection with him,” according to US Weekly magazine. Hmmm…

Well, in the video, on the other hand, is just as busy as the lyrics of the track. In an atmosphere that is more “dark”, we see a canadian in basically one of two scenarios: an animated holiday in the cottage and in the back of a wood fire in a mountain full of snow…. Watch it below and try to identify all the lines of the singer in the lyrics:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6r8eahVpQgc