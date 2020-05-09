At the end you’ll know why Phoebe had a twin sister – Friends – Spoiler Time

The main group of Friends, Phoebe Buffay it was the one that had the background story or family history more complicated. Phoebe it even has a twin sister, Ursula, who appeared in a few episodes because she and Phoebe not had a good relationship. That Phoebe has a twin sister it was not a decision taken for the good of the arc of the character, and in reality it was thanks to another great sitcom.

Source: NBC

Friends it followed the lives of a close group of friends (Phoebe, Monica, Rachel, Joey, Chandler and Ross) a native of the city of New Yorkdoing everything possible to navigate through adulthood and juggling their social lives, personal and professional. 10 seasons were enough for the viewers to know really to the characters and their families, but the background story of Phoebe it was complicated: he did not know his biological mother until he was an adult, her adoptive mother committed suicide when he was young and ended up living on the street when his stepfather was sent to prison. The twin sister of Phoebe, Ursula, also lived in the city of New Yorkbut in reality they were not talking to each other, and when they did, Ursula he was very rude to Phoebe.

Ursula Buffay he made his first appearance in another GREAT comedy: Mad About You. This series was issued in the same string Friendsthe NBCof 1992 to 1999so that when Lisa Kudrow she was chosen as Phoebe in Friends in 1994 I was already playing Ursula in Mad About You. In it, Ursula was a waitress inept in the Riff Bar. The producers of Friends I liked the performance of Kudrow as Ursulaand as both shows were developed in the city of New Yorkcame up with the idea of a crossover in which Kudrow you could keep playing both characters. READ MORE: Netflix and buying the movie, which brings Millie Bobby Brown, the sister of detective Sherlock Holmes ' - News in film

According to the co-creator of Friends, David Crane, they approached the creators of Mad About You, Danny Jacobson and Paul Reiserin order to obtain their permission for that Ursula part of the universe Friends as a twin Phoebe. Of course, agreed, and Phoebe became mate. This also served to expand the character of Ursulaas Friends the became an antagonist (or a “twin evil”), with Phoebe being lighter and more friendly. This was not the only crossover that Friends had with Mad About You: in the episode of season 1 The One With Two Parts, Jamie Buchman (Helen Hunt) and Fran Devanow (Leila Kenzie) were presented in the coffee Central Perk and confused Phoebe with Ursula: the genuine ignorance of Phoebe it was set to the pair of the forgetfulness common as waitress Ursula, believing that it was just one of his quirks.

