The champion female of RAW, Becky Lynch made her own video of #DontRushChallenge

Planet Wrestling | Becky Lynch made his version of #DontRushChallenge

Earlier this week, both superstar female and male WWE did the “Don t Rush Challenge” that became a trend in social networks. The challenge is intended to show people, including celebrities and fans the chance, to become the best version of themselves in a matter of seconds.

The video of the female superstars included: Sasha Banks, Naomi, Nia Jax, Zelina Vega, Tamina Snuka, the champion female of SmackDown Bayley, Liv Morgan, Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, Carmella, Natalya, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans, Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, Bianca Belair, and Wool.

The champion female in couples of Alexa Bliss, was not involved because he said on Twitter: “I didn’t want to put my makeup on”.

I didn t want to do my makeup https://t.co/WtSFHQ7FBd — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) April 8, 2020

“The Man” was not in the video

Another superstar female who was not involved in the video was the Champion Female of RAW, Becky Lynch, who made his own version of DontRushChallengethat you can see below.

Lynch covers the camera, but when you move your hand, it looks like. The Man says “no”, he throws his phone and sits down again.

Next to that video, the champion women’s RAW commented:

“I felt I needed to comment on what had been published lately”.

Remember that Planet Wrestling, the web’s number one WWE in Spanish is still reporting all the News from WWE. Despite the COVID19 shows WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT will continue airing on a weekly basis. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also continue to move forward.

The mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and the Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or disputing their closed door events. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been suspended. ¡We continue to work to bring you all the information!