Billion dollar, Kylie Jenner, you would be arguing with the older brother – the one Who

Kylie Jenner, you would be supporting your brother, Rob Kardashian (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

Kylie Jenner you would be responsible for supporting their brothers and sisters, Robert Kardashian Jr.the only son of Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the clan Kardashian, the acordor the website Radar Online.

Rob was a picture of this on the reality tv show in the family until the middle of 2012, but dropped out of the program, when it started to have problems with depression and weight gain after the termination of the relationship with Adrienne Bailon, and the lack of success with their line of socks Arthur George.

In the face of these facts, and to fight a legal Director and an ex-wife, Blac Chyna, with whom he has a daughter and the Dream of the three years, the owner will be receiving financial aid from the sister, to succeed, to have had the help of Kris and the other sister, Khloé, on with your debt.

Toronto is fighting for custody of the integral of the daughters and accused the spending of 450 euro per day, drinks with meals, and use of drugs can affect the upbringing and care of a Dream. The allegations were denied by Blac Chyna.

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna (Photo by Getty Images, and the Playback / Instagram)

