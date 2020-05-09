Brad Pitt shows you how to stay sober: have a friend with Bradley Cooper | the People

It was up to Bradley Cooper, to deliver the award for best supporting actor on the night of Wednesday, the awards of the National Board of Review of a preview as to what might be on the night of the Oscars. In this case, the decisions are made by more than one hundred film directors, academics and film critics. And the winner is… Brad Pitt. When you go up to the stage, the actor thanked his friend for helping him stay sober in a moving speech, but it’s also a fun one.

Brad Pitt, at the age of 56 he began by grace, by saying that Bradley Cooper, a 45-year-old prior to arriving, I had just put her daughter on the bed. It will be recalled that Lea, 2 years old, is a daughter of dthe star of the film series The Hangover and the director of the That was the birth of a Star and the model Irina Shayk, known to the Portuguese as if it had been one of the girlfriends of Cristiano Ronaldo.

At that, Pitt, who has won a prize for his / her participation in the Once upon a time in… HollywoodQuentin Tarantino, and, where alongside Leonardo diCaprio, has made the revelation of the evening: “I’ve been sober for the sake of Bradley’s, and all the days are the happiest ever.” The actor added that he their goals are to be happy and stay healthy and then joked that you expect to keep yourself in a good financial position so that you don’t have to do it Oceans 14a reference to the movie series, which began in 2001, with the Oceans 11. “Let’s see…”, he finished, making you laugh in the living room of the Cipriani in midtown Manhattan, New York city.

Brad Pitt has not hidden that he has a problem with alcohol, and then, in the New York Times, in September, in a special interview, talked about his experience in Alcoholics Anonymous, and said: “that’s the dependency that has been one of the reasons why his marriage to Angelina Jolie ended up. The actress filed for divorce in the fall of 2017.