Brooke Shields has to stop drinking

The problematic history with the alcohol of the family of the actress Brooke Shieldsboth his mother, the late actress and producer Teri Shieldslike his father, also deceased executive of Revlon Francis Shields, had a tendency to drink in excess, has done that she is very strict with regard to how much you drink.

“I really have to be careful to limit the alcohol consumption. I know that I have a tendency to drink too much”, confessed the interpreter in the German magazine BUNTE.

Brooke, whose parents divorced when she was only 5 months old, she lost her mother Teri in 2012 at age 79 after a long battle against dementia. Disease that wreaked havoc on Brooke, who suffered greatly to see how his mother was deteriorating.

“I form a knot in the stomach, it was horrible. I have to force myself not to think about it all the time, because it does not help”, he adds.

Currently the actress is married to Chris Henchy, with whom he has two children, Rowan (12) and Grier (9).