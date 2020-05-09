Caitlyn Jenner celebrates birthday-70 years of age at the side of one of the daughters

Happy birthday to you, Caitlyn Jenner!
The star, which led to rumors of a relationship with the Sophia Hutchinsmade of 70 years old this week and celebrated the moment with the people she loves the most.
Caitlynn loved the dinner at the japanese restaurant Nobu, with a few members of the family Kardashian/Jenner. Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jennerand Kylie Jenner they were there for the party. Brandon Jenner and The story also, if you have joined in the celebration.
Fans quickly noticed that Khloe Kardashian it is not in the picture. In spite of the reason for that, it turns out not to have been sent down to us, Khloé has revealed through social media that he was shooting a commercial all day long. The Kardashian and Jenner is already having a se desentendido, in the past, but Khloé said in may that the two “have enough”.
Khloé isn’t the only one that is missing in the photo of the family. Brody Jenner I was not there as well. The one star is not justified, the reason for the absence, but it’s safe to say that he has posted photos showing that it was in Australia last week. Even so, it seems that Caitlyn had a great birthday party.
The place was decorated with flowers and a pink-and-white, and in the light of the candle built in a pleasant environment. There were even hats with pink for the guests to use as well.
At one point during the evening, the group sang happy birthday and gave the cake to Caitlynn that she had a photo of Kendall and Kylie when they were kids. Before you blow out the candles, Caitlynn made a request. “I hope that we will be able to join in more often”, “she said. I hope that he will do!
