Cameron Diaz returns to talk about his life as a new mother

Cameron Diaz was happy with his new life as a mother. The actress who had to their first child, in January last, at the age of 47, reappeared on social networks. There was a live broadcast to talk about the quarantine along with her friend Katherine Power, founder of the website fashion Who What Wear.

Despite the fact that keeps and protects your privacy and your role as a mother, Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden announced the birth of the small through Instagram. In the publication took to clarify that would not publish pictures of her.

Now, Diaz spoke of the great work of the father who has had Madden, whom he married in 2015. “After bathing our baby and put her to sleep, Benjamin the lie, it is so good. Is a father amazing. I feel very lucky that is the dad of my baby”, he said.

With respect to the confinement by the pandemic of the covid-19, held that leads to “a kind of life of quarantine for three months“. “So my life has been completely quiet and silent during the last few months. But not to see anyone now, not being able to see my friends, it’s crazy,” he says.

The star of Charlie’s angels commented that you controlled your anxiety keeping your focus on the day-to-day and thanking her daughter and her husband. “I love being a mother. It is the best part of my life. I am so grateful and so happy and is the best thing I’ve ever done and I am so lucky to be able to have it with Benji,” he mused.