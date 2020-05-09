Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 35, and entry into a helicopter

One of the best moments of WrestleMania 35, it was the dramatic entrance to the ring, Charlotte Flair, who arrived by helicopter at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, New York.

Charlotte loved the idea, especially because her father Ric Flair he had made a similar entry in an event of WCW.

► Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 35

However, this was not something that she asked and which you only learned a couple of days before the show of shows.

This was revealed in a recent interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated.

“Definitely that was not my idea [risas]. Do you think that I am, I went to where the chief and asked for a helicopter? I didn’t even know about the entrance until the last show of Raw prior to WrestleMania. I said, ‘Hey, we have this idea for your entrance to the ring. What do you think?’ And I told them: ‘This is incredible!’ It was an ode to my father, it was great“.

“I came to introduce myself in the stellar event of WrestleMania in a helicopter. This is an extension of what I am creating with my own legacy“.

Finally, Flair said that it is seeking to create another unforgettable piece in the history of the struggle this year in WrestsleMania 36, when you face Rhea Ripley for the Championship NXT:

“Being the daughter of my father is a great pressure on my shoulders. I think that is why I have had so much success. Nothing is good enough for us, we always want more. I will continue demonstrating that those who hate me are wrong“.