Charlotte Flair will face Bianca Belair in the next program of NXT

By Romina Lugo – PUBLISHED on 23/02/2020 AT 05:05

WWE announced through a press release that for the first time in nearly five yearsthe ten times champion female Charlotte Flair will wrestle in NXT to face Bianca Belair in the program of this Wednesday, which will be transmitted through the USA Network.

Few days ago we told you that there were rumors that it could be this fight, as part of the road from Charlotte to WrestleMania 36. In addition, during the intervention of Flair at NXT TakeOver: Portland, not only attacked Rhea Ripley, but that also attacked Bianca Belair on the stairs of a steel of the ringside.

In the last programme of NXT, Belair interrupted the fight between Kayden Carter and Chelsea Green to tell Flair that soon will take care of it. Charlotte responded on Twitter to accept his challenge, saying: “A woman in NXT is calling to The Queen, apparently, that is what is most important. I would like to face the best. So we’ll see you on Wednesday.”

Until now, the billboard and segments announced for the next program NXT they are the following.

Billboard WWE NXT February 26, 2020

Charlotte Flair vs Bianca Belair

Austin Theory vs Tommaso Ciampa

Segment: return of Finn Bálor

