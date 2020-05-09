Cindy Crawford and the memory of that trip decisive in his courtship with Rande Gerber

Most of 800 comments which could be summed up in the statement that most repeats in them, “I love it!”. So have reacted to the fans Cindy Crawford before the last publication of the american. In it, that was one of the most famous models of the nineties take the look to the past to sign up for the challenge #firstdatechallenge that recall key moments in the life of a couple. Specifically, he wished to remember the first trip (26 years ago) that made in couple next to that would become her current husband and father of your children, the employer Rande Gerber.



In the photo you wanted to share with their 4.3 million followers, Cindy Crawford stars in a sweet picture next to Rander Gerber. In it, we can see them both tenderly embracing each other in front of an idyllic marine landscape that has not wanted to locate despite several comments that asked about the location of the snapshot. And while he poses with a basic t-shirt white, the model looks tipazo with a bikini, white with flower print multi-coloured. “Our first trip, in 1994,” he says. Among the aforementioned reactions, have not missed the two friends and comrades of the catwalk in the 90’s, Helena Christensen and Naomi Campbell. Interestingly, with this last one, took also a look to the past a few days to remember the impressions he had in his first encounter with Diana of Wales after receiving a personalized invitation to visit her in Kensington Palace.



This trip would be decisive and, without doubt, would strengthen the feelings of the couple, as later on we would see that not only does their love end in a wedding, but also forming a family. Specifically, Cindy and Rande they were married on may 29, 1998 in a ceremony held on a beach in the Bahamas (previously, the model was married to actor Richard Gere from 1991 to 1995, year in which was made to cash in on your divorce). The July 2, 1999, the two would have their first child, Presley. Two years later, would be born his daughter, Kaia (3 September 2001), which has become the perfect heir of the fame of his mother-in-fashion.



