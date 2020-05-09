Cindy Crawford teaches you his workout routine on Instagram

Since two months ago, the date on which the majority of the countries declared, the confinement or social distancing progressive, with a lot of the celebrities they devote their day-to-day to share videos of their exercise routines to get in shape. Of influencers up to actresses and models. No sector is left behind.

But if there is a group of public figures that have always been positioned as undeniable references in the world of the fashion and beauty and whose influence reaches unsuspected limits in these areas, they are the models of the years 90. Claudia Schiffer, Eva Herzigova, Linda Evangelista, Naomi Campbell or Cindy Crawford topping the list of the top models more reputable and, also, that even to this day continue performing the work in the world of fashion and beauty.

By them do not seem to pass the years, but, in addition to a genetic inheritance impeccable behind, also these models are working day to day in taking care of their physical. If Naomi Campbell has begun now during the confinement to make direct Instagram with your fitness trainer to your routine work out daily, now also Cindy Crawford wanted to join your partner in the profession and has decided to upload, once a week, a video file showing off their skills gym and teaching his followers about the steps to follow to get a body like yours.

INSTAGRAM/ @CINDYCRAWFORD

As reported last week in his official account of Instagram, @cindycrawford, alongside a video in which it appears in shorts jeans and a white top doing some of the exercises and a text in which he wrote: “Training of 10 minutes. While we are all at home and we try to follow the pace of the workouts Facetime, I thought this might be a good time to take out all my videos files … I Still love the philosophy of Youth work with what you have and strive . Once a week, I will publish a IGTV you can follow along.I decided to start the series with the challenge #DenimShortsWorkout. But, no, it’s not ALL my workouts are in shorts jeans! Enjoy … I hope this helps a little and give you something to test and wait”.

The videos of the model are a perfect choice to maintain the body strong and active from home. Have a duration of ten minutes, so devote a bit of time in the day to follow the routine of the model does not imply a great effort. You can see the entire videos in the IGTV of the model from your profile Instagram.