Cobie Smulders could return in the role of Maria Hill for Spider-Man: Far from Home

Recently the actor Numan Acar, who has already been confirmed as part of the casting Spider-Man: Far From Home in a role that we still don’t know, shared via his official Instagram a photo that could be revealing the appearance of the actress Cobie Smulders, same that plays the role of Maria Hill within the Movie universe of Marvel (UMC).

The publication included a number of hashtags with the names of the movie, director and actors of the cast, among them the “#cobiesmulders”. Although unfortunately these were already deleted from the original post, avid fans were not slow to take and share some screenshots.

From this it has been theorized that, with the apparent farewell of Robert Downey Jr. as Ironman the UMC, figures such as Nick Fury and Maria Hill they could become the next guardians of the hero spider, so the fact that Cobie Smulders to see on this new tape does not sound so far-fetched.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is scheduled to arrive to theaters on 05 of July of next year.

Source: TheComicBook