Confirm Jessica Rothe as the protagonist of “All my life”

The international environment “Deadline”, confirmed the new star of “All my life”. The chosen one would be the actress of “Happy day of your life,” Jessica Rothe, who will play a character inspired by Jenn Carter, a woman in love, who dreamed of getting married with her fiancé, which was suffering from a terminal cancer. The story of the couple is remembered for move in social networks, and finally the couple lasted only 128 days married.

The tape will be directed by Marc Meyers (How I fell in love) and your script would be based on the screenplay “The black list” of Todd Ronsenberg. For the moment, Rothe would be the only actress confirmed for delivery.