Coronavirus. Kit for to survive the quarantine (day 27) | The Popular, daily unbiased Puebla

In these times of crisis

and in full quarantine for the

coronavirusthe best way

of fight the boredom is having a survival kit. Daily we will recommend a book, a movie, a

series and disc, so that the

time will not feel so heavy.

Movie: Coraline

This movie of 2009 it tells the story of a girl who discovers a secret door in her new home and enters an

alternate reality that faithfully reflects in many ways.

Based on the novel of the same name by Neil Gaimanthat is

first published in 2002, is, in appearance, a story for children; no

however, while more progress is made in the

story, things start to get more and more dark.

With Dakota Fanning voicing Coraline, and Teri Hatcher to your mom,

this film mixing fantasy and horror

as only the stories of Neil Gaiman can do it.

With a duration of an hour and 40 minutesthis movie it is a jewel of animation not

you can miss if you haven’t seen it, and if you already saw, see it always

it will be a pleasure.

Book: Mary of Jorge Isaacs

This book written by the

colombian Isaacs, it is one of the largest

representatives of romanticism in Latin america.

Published in 1867, Mary revolves around Ephraim, landowner in the region of Cauca, and his adoptive sister Marywho,

yes of course, end up falling in love with. This idyll is going to have as a framework the bucolic natural environment of that region

colombian.

The novel presents many

aspects assimilated from their French models; but its great originality is that it puts for the first time, as idyll, romantic

the real environment of the american nature.

Designated sometimes as novel of manners and other such as novel

indianit is without a doubt a part

waters in the way that is perceived to Latin America in the world of letters

in the NINETEENTH century.

Series: Good Omens

This series account, of any

way, the history of the world. An angel and a demon must join forces for

find a way to save the world, as that is about the end of the

times.

Based on the novel of the same name

of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett,

follows life in the land of the demon

Crowley and the angel Aziraphalewho it

together to prevent the coming of the Antichrist.

Set in the year 2018, account

with 6 chapters are sufficient (as well

what writes Gaiman) to accompany David Tennant in another great

interpretation alongside Michael Sheen as its counterpart.

Album: Night Visions of Imagine Dragons

The first studio album

Imagine Dragons was also his great leap to fame, although, according to the

the singer of the band, Dan Reynolds, it

it took 3 years to produce it, so that its success is not surprising.

With mixtures of Folk, Pop, Indie and Rockthe natives

Las Vegas try to achieve a balance

perfect between the commercial and intimate, through her letterswith that

it is impossible not to feel identified.

With Songs like Demons, It’s Time and Radioactivehas

verses perfect for that you are recorded throughout the day without

getting to exasperate. That few bands

can do it today.





