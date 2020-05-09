Coronavirus. Kit for to survive the quarantine (day 27) | The Popular, daily unbiased Puebla

In these times of crisis
and in full quarantine for the
coronavirusthe best way
of fight the boredom is having a survival kit. Daily we will recommend a book, a movie, a
series and disc, so that the
time will not feel so heavy.
Movie: Coraline
This movie of 2009 it tells the story of a girl who discovers a secret door in her new home and enters an
alternate reality that faithfully reflects in many ways.
Based on the novel of the same name by Neil Gaimanthat is
first published in 2002, is, in appearance, a story for children; no
however, while more progress is made in the
story, things start to get more and more dark.
Also read: Coronavirus.
Kit for to survive the quarantine (day 26)
With Dakota Fanning voicing Coraline, and Teri Hatcher to your mom,
this film mixing fantasy and horror
as only the stories of Neil Gaiman can do it.
With a duration of an hour and 40 minutesthis movie it is a jewel of animation not
you can miss if you haven’t seen it, and if you already saw, see it always
it will be a pleasure.
Book: Mary of Jorge Isaacs
This book written by the
colombian Isaacs, it is one of the largest
representatives of romanticism in Latin america.
Published in 1867, Mary revolves around Ephraim, landowner in the region of Cauca, and his adoptive sister Marywho,
yes of course, end up falling in love with. This idyll is going to have as a framework the bucolic natural environment of that region
colombian.
The novel presents many
aspects assimilated from their French models; but its great originality is that it puts for the first time, as idyll, romantic
the real environment of the american nature.
Designated sometimes as novel of manners and other such as novel
indianit is without a doubt a part
waters in the way that is perceived to Latin America in the world of letters
in the NINETEENTH century.
Series: Good Omens
This series account, of any
way, the history of the world. An angel and a demon must join forces for
find a way to save the world, as that is about the end of the
times.
Based on the novel of the same name
of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett,
follows life in the land of the demon
Crowley and the angel Aziraphalewho it
together to prevent the coming of the Antichrist.
Set in the year 2018, account
with 6 chapters are sufficient (as well
what writes Gaiman) to accompany David Tennant in another great
interpretation alongside Michael Sheen as its counterpart.
Album: Night Visions of Imagine Dragons
The first studio album
Imagine Dragons was also his great leap to fame, although, according to the
the singer of the band, Dan Reynolds, it
it took 3 years to produce it, so that its success is not surprising.
With mixtures of Folk, Pop, Indie and Rockthe natives
Las Vegas try to achieve a balance
perfect between the commercial and intimate, through her letterswith that
it is impossible not to feel identified.
With Songs like Demons, It’s Time and Radioactivehas
verses perfect for that you are recorded throughout the day without
getting to exasperate. That few bands
can do it today.