Courtney Cox and Lisa Kudrow celebrated the 25th anniversary of ‘Friends’ next to Charlie Puth | Today

This September will have been fulfilled, nothing more and nothing less than 25 years of the premiere of Friends. The sitcom NBC has become a pop icon whose popularity continues today. 236 chapters that were issued in 10 seasons, the series broke all kinds of records. His last episode was seen by more than 52 million viewers. It’s crazy!

Of course, there have been many who have wanted to pay homage to the group of friends more famous of the television on this date so special: from Meghan Trainor, who has also sung the theme of the header I’ll Be There For Youuntil Google, passing by Ralph Lauren.

But they have not been the only ones. Two of its actresses, actors, Courtney Cox and Lisa Kudrowhave gathered to blow out the 25 candles on the show. Of course, they have shared a picture of the meeting on their social networks.

“Very excited to celebrate it among the flames·, has written to the actress that gave life to Phoebe next to the image. By his side, who gave life to Monica, has written: “Trying to pretend that everything is going well with all this heat.”

But the photos do not appear alone. They are accompanied by one of the pop singers of the moment: Charlie Puth. The producer and american artist, accompanied the two actresses that evening. And yes, he also shared his own photo of the night.

In addition, it is not a coincidence that they are near the flames, taking into account that one of the last clips titled I Warned Myself appears surrounded by fire. The other person that it appears in the pictures is the producer Judd Apatow, a friend of Courtney Cox.

Some artists such as Katy Perry reacted to the photos with comments like, “what Is the new cast of Friends?”. Without a doubt, there are many and many that are still dreaming of the return of the six friends to the small screen.