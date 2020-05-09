Daughter, Kylie Jenner, gets the house in the doll’s luxurious Christmas; check this out

Play/YouTube Stormi, 1 year old and he loved the surprise of Christmas is that of the grandfather, Kris Jenner made a



Stormi is a 1-year, has a big present for Christmas from grandpa, Kris Jenner. Anyone who has shown it all was Kylie Jenner, the mother of the little one, who was thrilled with the surprise she had received.

The matriarch of the Kardashian surprised her with the granddaughter, a doll house, luxury of a replica of the same toy that Has had a child. Arranged over two floors, the house has the kitchen, the nursery, with dolls, dressing table, air conditioning and a balcony featuring a balcony.

Stormi had lost no time in exploring it all, even if we need the help of her mother to go up to the second floor. The daughter of Kylie with rapper Travis Scott, Stormi is the second anniversary on the 1st of February.

“The best Christmas present of all time. I had a house like that on the age of the Stormi. It makes me want to cry,” Kylie said in the video. “I want you to have all of the same memories with your daughter,” said Kris, are thrilled to tell you that seeing my granddaughter playing in the mansãozinha does it remind you of when Kylie was a child.

Check out the tour of the doll house: