Defending Jacob Featurette takes you to the new mini-series of Apple TV +

Defend the role of Jacob, takes you to the new mini-series of Apple TV +

Apple TV + has released the first look for their upcoming adaptation of limited series of Defending Jacobbased on the novel of dramatic crime of the author William Landay of the same name. The video features interviews from writer Mark Bomback and director Morten Tyldum along with the stars Chris Evans and Michelle Dockery as they talked about the crisis of fatherhood and the extent of the parents to their children. The series will debut its first three episodes on Friday, April 23, with new episodes that will debut every Friday. Check out the video on the following player!

Defending Jacob it is described as an exciting thriller based on characters based on the novel by Landay, 2012 published by Random House. The series will evolve around a shocking crime that shakes a small town in Massachusetts and it continues to be a district attorney assistant who is torn between his sworn duty to uphold justice and his unconditional love for his son 14 years old, accused of murder.

The limited series is starring Chris Evans (MCU, The gifted) as Andy Barber in her first major role in television after 17 years since it first appeared on Fox Skin in 2003. It will also feature the Emmy-nominated Michelle Dockery (Abbey Downton) as Laurie Barber and’jaeden Martell (Henry’s book, it) as Jacob Barber, along with two-time Emmy-award winning Cherry Jones (The story of the maid) as Joanna Klein, Paul Schreiber (Gods american) as Neal Logiudice, Sakina Jaffrey (Eternal) as Lynn Canavan, Betty Gabriel (Salt) as Paula Duffy, Paul Wesley (The Vampire Diaries) as Bobby, Leighton Meester (Girl gossip) as Sara, Kat Graham (The Vampire Diaries) as Rose, Daniel Henshall (The babadook) as Leonard Patz, Matt Lanter (Eternal) as Jason, Poorna Jagannathan (The night) as Dr. Elizabeth Vogel and Jake Picking as Jake.

Written by Mark Bomback (Planet of the apes) the novel’s best-selling Landay, the limited series will be produced by Paramount Television and Anonymous Content. the Game of imitation the director Morten Tyldum will direct the series and executive producer alongside Evans.

Warner Bros. originally planned to adapt Defending Jacob in a movie in 2012, but never materialized anything.

