Do you feel stressed? Here we leave you 5 tricks of relaxation that you can do almost anywhere

Let’s talk about the word “stress”.

Although the levels of stress among adults has been consistent for the past two years (averaging a 4.8 on a scale of 1 to 10), in 2017 the people he felt most the effects of stress than the previous year. In fact, 45 percent of those polled by the American psychological Association reported that stress resulted in spend the whole night awake during the last month. And almost a third of people said that stress led them to feel nervous/anxious; irritable/angry or fatigued.

And women have it even worse, because since they started to do this survey have reported higher levels of stress than men, and in 2017, its levels increased slightly, while that of men decreased.

So, what can we do to maintain the stability of our cortisol levels? We have put together five quick workout you can do anywhere and at any time to return to zen mode.

Focus on your breathing

Image: Merlas | Getty Images

When we are relaxed, stressed, excited, or we are afraid, our breathing patterns change, so it makes sense that the process also works in reverse. In other words, the long breath tends to generate a feeling of calm. Another advantage of breathing exercises is that you can do anywhere and which are relatively subtle. One of the most common techniques is the 4-7-8, an exercise developed by Dr. Andrew Weil, author of the book Breathing: The Master Key to Self Healing. To prepare for this exercise, place the tip of the tongue on the palate and try to keep it there during the exercise (for some people it is easier to do this if you have the lips slightly pursed. Let your lips separate, and exhale completely.

This is how you should start: With your lips closed, breathe in through your nose for four seconds, hold the breath in for seven seconds, and then exhale for eight seconds. Repeat this process as many times as you need, as it is made to increase your levels of oxygen and lower your heart rate.

Tensing and releasing

Image: Seb Oliver | Getty Images

Regardless of whether you feel the tension in the shoulders, neck or any other area of your body, this exercise you tighten and release it for 10-15 minutes is a great way to relax. At your desk, tense consistently different parts of your body, manténlas so for a few seconds, and then release. Start with your feet and work your way up to your neck and face. Every time you let a group of muscles, look at the feeling. The people who live tense getting used to the feeling and stop noticing it, so this exercise brings awareness about the stress on the body. In addition, it can help you to notice when you start to feel that stress accumulates in your body.

Move

Image: LeoPatrizi | Getty Images

You try to take a walk around your office to release the stress. Physical activity, even for a short period of time, it improves the brain’s production of neurotransmitters positive, better known as endorphins. Regular exercise helps you clarify your mind, improves sleep quality and decreases the symptoms of depression and anxiety. Schedule a half-hour walk to the middle of your day, among the many meetings and calls, it can ring a bell impossible, but according to the Mayo Clinic, to give you even a period of 10 minutes to walk can bring you benefits similar to a long session of exercise. Another benefit it provided recently in Marily Oppezzo, scientific behavior and learning, in his talk from TED, showing that the exercise in the form of walking can improve your levels of creativity. In fact, people who do brainstorming while walking on the treadmill has almost twice the number of creative ideas with their peers.

Have a playlist of relaxation

Image: Merlas | Getty Images

In 2017, americans spent an average of 32 hours a week listening to music, about 5.5 hours more than the previous year. One of the reasons that it is a pastime which is very popular is that the music influences our mood quickly and completely, even when it comes to minimize the stress. According to an article published by the Public Library of Science, to listen to music before a stressful situation helps the autonomy of the nervous system (responsible for our breathing, heart rate, and digestion), causing it to recover much faster from the sensation of stress. You try to create your own playlist if you, or uses one that already exist (for example, on Spotify, there are playlists curated as “Relax and Unwind”, “Nature Noise” or “Calm Down”).

Practice gratitude

Image: spukkato | Getty Images

One of the best tricks against the stress of all times is to think of the things you are thankful for. Add gratitude to your daily routine can be done in many ways, but any you choose will help to lower stress levels and increase your general happiness. Research at University College London suggest that practicing gratitude can increase optimism and sleep quality, as well as decrease the likelihood of developing high blood pressure. Try to incorporate this practice into your daily routine by thinking of 5 or 10 things you are thankful for, and do it right when you wake up or before you sleep. If you are a visual person, consider investing in a journal that invites you to write things you are thankful for.