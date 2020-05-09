Elle Fanning becomes greater next to Angelina Jolie in ‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’

The actress of 21 years is reunited with the role of Aurora, The Sleeping Beauty, and form a powerful trio with Jolie and Michelle Pfeiffer

We have so many years watching on the screen Elle Fanning that it is hard to believe that you only have 21 years. The little sister of Dakota Fanning grew up between set and set since it appeared two years ago in “I am Sam” alongside Sean Penn and Michelle Pfeiffer. Now released “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” that goes back to playing Aurora, The Sleeping Beauty, together with Angelina Jolie own and Pfeiffer. We spoke with Fanning a few days before the premiere of the film of Disney.

Question: it has Been 5 years since the first Maleficent.

Elle Fanning: Yes, I did it 7 years ago. I was 14 when I shot. But it came out 5.

Q: How was it to return to the character with an age very different?

E. F.: I have changed so many things! Obviously I am much better and I had never done a sequel; it is the first time that revisito a character. I also feel a great responsibility to fans and girls who love the first movie, because after Maleficent was the first time that young girls were approaching me and calling me Aurora. So felt the responsibility of making that Aurora grew up into a young woman of that the be proud, be a role model. I’m glad that we did not do the sequel immediately after, because it was not the right time. All we needed to grow up and think of the story we wanted to tell. I think that now is the perfect time for this story. I am proud of the young woman who is Aurora now. For the moment she is in your life is similar to that which I am in mine, trying to define your independence, and who you want to be in the world, how you want to use your influence and your power. Are ideas in which I think, like Aurora in the movie.

Q. it Was very different from the work in this occasion?

E. F.: I started working so young, so much before you have 14, that was already used to being in a set. But the relationship that Angelina [Jolie] and I have now definitely changed. I am bigger and we can talk about different things. We are more close now. The relationship has grown.

Q: And also you share with Michelle Pfeiffer, who plays a central role…

E. F.: She is the best! Are two women iconic playing two iconic characters. I felt like a fan watching the interaction between them. The power they radiate these women, but also the fun that Angelina and Michelle are on the set was awe-inspiring.

Q: it Is a movie with three protagonists, feminine, something that is not seen much.

E. F.: It is beautiful to see that. When I read the script I loved how they build these characters, with their complexities, how they represent different women who use their powers for good and evil. These three women represent three different aspects that every woman has inside. That was beautiful to read. I love what Aurora represents with their strengths and their femininity. She is the wisest of the three in the way in which he deals with the conflict. She not only fight, but uses her kindness as a strength, which is what we need in the world.

Q: you’ve worked in many movies despite your youth, in projects indies and in major productions such as Maleficent. Where are you most comfortable with?

E. F.: I think both. I love the combination switch to something very different. This business is very spontaneous and you never know what to expect, what are you going to get or when you’ll get a script. I always follow my instincts and what matters most to me is the story and the people who are involved in the project. I do not mind the size. Now I am with a series on television. I’m testing everything.

Q: In the two films are “The Sleeping Beauty”.

E. F.: Yes!

Q: But the two films are called “Maleficent”. Do you not have a little bit of envy?

E. F.: Ah! Haha. No. I loved “Wicked” when I was little, so I was always interested in the story behind the villains of Disney. Because I believe that no one is born bad. Something has to happen to make you so. I always was intrigued to know more about Maleficent. And who else could play Maleficent in addition to Angie? No one!

Q: do you Think there’s space for a film centered on Aurora in “Sleeping Beauty”?

E. F.: Possibly. Oh, maybe in the next five years. But we would have to find an interesting story to tell. And I’m sure I would like to make it!

Q: What is new in this ‘Maleficent’?

E. F.: Oh so many things! In the first film Maleficent, the creature that it is, you feel that you are alone in the world, that no one else is like her. We do not know the origin of who she was. We now introduce a new group of people that is basically his family, the family that she did not know existed. They have been exiled by their differences. The nice thing of having that new people in the film is that we can show kids the strength of diversity, the strength to be different. That you’re different does not mean that you cannot be family. Aurora and Maleficent have to deal with the fact that they are not of the same blood, the same species. But that does not matter, that does not make a family. To live, we all have to embrace our differences. If the world were to look at what is different in a positive light, instead of a negative one, it would be a place much more beautiful.

