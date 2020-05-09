Eva Mendes revolutionizes social networks with your natural hair

Eva Mendes it is not a celebrity that sole share too much of his private life with his followers, in fact, is very jealous of their privacy. However, it has recently begun to publish fashion tips and beauty in their social networks, and if at the beginning of the month revealed that using a roller facial to massage your face every morning, now he teaches his fans as is his mane naturally: curled with extra volume. Yes, instead of the dark brown with which he was born, Eva preferred strawberry brunette, the tone that debuted last spring is perfect to give brightness to the ones that have the hair brown or the color of the star.







“No, probably this is not a good angle selfie. I’m already listening to your comments. Ja. I’ve said it first”, so started writing the actress in the publication in which teaches your new hair, joking before the haters say something negative, a tactic that already puts it into practice with a master’s degree Kendall Jenner. And he continues: “But I love what you Giannandrea (your hair stylist) is doing with my hair, leaving it as it is naturally. With frizz and all. Tips for dry hair are welcome”, asked Mendes, who also admits that he likes the shades orange of his hair, “Yeah, freaks of hair, I said that I love your hair orange!”.

His followers love the new look of Mendes and his bet on the naturalness, and while some will say that they are going to copy the hair color for this fall, others will ensure that you do not need tricks to tame his curls: “I love your hair color. Maybe I try it this fall/winter. I hope you don’t mind!”, “You’re gorgeous with your hair orange!! I didn’t even realize until you said it!”, “You always have so much volume in your hair…”, “The hair wild is the best” or “Jep! Natural hair movement!!! Keep it up!!!”.

Although the followers of Eve do not think they need any treatment against the frizz, there are many products with which to nourish in-depth hair and reduce frizz: the new range Fructis Nutri Curls Garnier, with pistachio oil, and other ingredients that promise to 96 hours of protection against moisture; Phytodéfrisant of Phyto, gel, anti-frizz without rinsing of long duration; or the range Regimedy Anti-Frizz Icon, enriched with biotin, vitamin B and a mixture of active plant which prevent breakage and soften the hair, are some examples to exploit the natural beauty of the manes rippled.



