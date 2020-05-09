Female wrestlers of WWE are transformed into video

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico city / 12.04.2020 23:59:29





After the break they have all the sports in the world, the members of WWE have had a lot of free timeso that several fighters of the company agreed to make a fun video.

In the video called for Wool, you can see talent RAW, SmackDown and NXT, inside of your house with pajamas or clothing of the rest, who with a quick movement turn into the glamorous female wrestlers with all their equipment.

In the video you can see fighters such as: Sasha Banks, Naomi, Nia Jax, Zelina Vega, Bayley, Carmella, Sonya DeVile, Mandy Rose, Liv Morgan and several more, in addition to Wool, who called to their companions.

WWE RECORDED PROGRAMS

Since the start of the quarantine in the united States, WWE has been recording several of their programs in several batches, so that after work, the fighters have had plenty of free time, and look for the ways to train and entertain.