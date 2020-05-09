‘Friends’: where was the cast before starring in the series most famous story

You know what was after them, but how they started? We answer one of the big questions of ‘Friends’: where was the cast before starring in the series more famous of the history. It is clear that one of the reasons for the success of the sitcom generation were your stars in a state of grace, and an undeniable chemistry between them, but all could have been very different, since they were unknown actors with few occurrences popular. Well, so it all happened. You enter in the history of ‘Friends’.

Jennifer Aniston

Today Jennifer Aniston is the actor best remembered in ‘Friends’ (or at least the most media), but its history before the series, as she herself acknowledges, was marked by bad luck. But it could well have been the same Rachel Green. Daughter of actors John Aniston and Nancy Dow, your first credit interpretation dating from 1988, the film ‘My friend Mac’, and in 1993 participated in the ribbon comic horror ‘Leprechaun’, a endearing absurdez.

However, the television, which succeeded his father in the soap opera ‘Days of Our Lives’, you resist something more. She was seconded to work in series soon cancelled as ‘Molloy’ or ‘A boy is ready’, based on the legendary film ‘All in a day’ (and several riders failed) with jobs of waitress, a messenger, or telephone operator. Did the casting for ‘Friends’ with 25 years, and although they thought in it to give life to Monica Geller, at the end he received the role of Rachel. The rest is history.

Jennifer Aniston © Cordon Press

David Schwimmer

Today may remember Ross as the character is more irritating than ‘Friends’, but what is certain is that David Schwimmer was even before the comedy one of the most professional of the cast. In fact, the neurotic Geller was written with him in mindsince I had already worked with producer Kevin S. Bright, and was the first of the six signing confirmed. Made first foray previous ‘Those wonderful years’, ‘Police in New York’, ‘The law of Angels’…

But as interesting as the fact that Schwimmer was the incorporation germ of ‘Friends’ is his previous history. The interpretation is, of her life since she was almost a child, when she attended a workshop of Ian McKellen. Their parents, lawyers of success, they wanted to study something more serious, but the actor (was only 18 years old when he started in the series), chained different subjects and courses of action and until he founded his own theatre company, Lookingglass, which is still active.

David Schwimmer © Cordon Press

Lisa Kudrow

The story of Lisa Kudrow is most appropriate for ‘Big Bang Theory’ for ‘Friends’, more to a character like Amy Farrah Fowler as Phoebe Buffay. But there lies the big surprise and the big challenge. The actress comes from a family of researchers, and that seemed to be the path that would follow: graduated in Biology, and participated with his own father, dr. Lee N. Kudrow, in scientific studies specialized in the treatment of migraines.

“Dad, I want to be an artist”. Well, we don’t know if it was true, but Lisa Kudrow, who was 31 years old when they signed in ‘Friends’, eventually ended up continuing his career as performer, as in the university compaginaba the science with the art. Participated in ‘Cheers and almost the contract to get under the skin of Roz Doyle in ‘Frasier’. A curiosity: before it is ‘Phoebe’, was her twin sister Ursula in several episodes of another sitcom popular, ‘Crazy for you’.

Lisa Kudrow © Cordon Press

Matthew Perry

The biography of Matthew Perry is worthy of ‘Gossip Girl’and not what we say, for his problems with alcohol and drugs to handle the fame, but for its beginnings. The actor who later (with 25 years) would give life to Chandler (M.) is the son of an actor and a journalist with canadian and he was a star pre-teen tennisone of the best of his country by then. When she moved to the united States, that changed. Because it ceased to be of the elite.

Perry has stated on occasion that the pressure to succeed that felt young was one of the reasons of their subsequent addictions, but leave the tennis helped him to focus his career in acting. Participated in series such as ‘growing pains’ or ‘Dream On’, from the creators of ‘Friends’, that what they had in mind for Chandler. He almost did not participate in the sitcom for another project, but in the end the stars were aligned for it to be Bing.

Matthew Perry © Cordon Press

Courteney Cox

Monica Gelller was the mother of all ‘Friends’, but is that Courteney Cox also what was from the beginning for the cast of the series. Not because it was the most (he was 30 years old, and Lisa Kudrow 31), but because he was most famous for his previous work as an actress and model. In 1984, he appeared in the music video ‘Dancing in the Dark’, Bruce Springsteen, and was the first person to utter the word “rule” in television in an ad for Tampax in 1985.

In fact, in 1994, Courteney Cox starred alongside Jim Carrey the movie ‘Ace Ventura, a detective different’, and she played a girlfriend of Seinfeld in Seinfeld’. Before that, he had worked in series such as ‘has written a crime’, ‘Entanglements of family’ (with Michael J. Fox) or ‘Trouble with Larry’. Shortly after it would enshrine as the scream Queen in ‘Scream’. In 1994, he made hearing of Rachel Green for Friends, but you know the last minute change.

READ MORE: David Lynch could have called Naomi Watts and Laura Dern for a new series on Netflix Courteney Cox © Cordon Press

Matt LeBlanc

Did you think that Harrison Ford was a carpenter most famous of Hollywood? Yes, he is, but Matt LeBlanc the second. A job that I would stick to Joey Tribbiani, isn’t it? The young man from Massachusetts who played (interestingly) the actor’s television of the group of friends (27 years old) was devoted to the wood until he realized that he wanted something more out of life. Being almost a teenager she moved to New York and began a prolific career as a model.

Its spectacular physical helped him to participate in a well-remembered advertisement of ketchup Heinz (that even received international awards), and in video clips of famous artists such as Jon Bon Jovi, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers and Alanis Morrisette. On the small screen, she also worked on ‘Top of the Heap’, ‘married with children’ and your spin-off, ‘Vinnie & Bobby’. Neither the first nor the third had a lot of success. When he was told that it would be Joey Tribbiani, LeBlanc was in bankruptcy.

Matt LeBlanc © Cordon Press

You may also be interested in: