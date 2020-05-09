Goodbye, Masha! Photos and career of Maria Sharapova in her retirement

One of the players most popular, successful, and beautiful of this century, announced his retirement. So we remember Maria Sharapova.



Said goodbye to Maria Sharapova, the beautiful Russian tennis player who on Wednesday announced his retirement.



Maria Sharapova was born April 19, 1987 in Siberia, Russia.



The nickname ‘Masha’ comes from the first letters of your first name and last name.



He made his professional debut in tennis in 2001.



In his career of almost 20 years he won 5 Grand Slams.



The first Grand Slam he won was Wimbledon in 2004, with only 17 years of age.



He won all the Greatest: Australian, Wimbledon, US Open and Roland Garros, this in two opportunities.



Her beautiful face and athletic figure put it in the eyes of fans and brands.



It is the image of various products, from water and chocolates to designers.



Thanks to her figure was selected to appear in several magazines in a swimsuit.



Masha is considered a symbol of fashion for its elegant style.



The sight of Sharapova are considered the most beautiful in the sport.



Another of his major professional accomplishments was the Silver in London 2012.



His record as a professional tennis player was of 645 victories and 171 defeats.



The episode darkest of his career came in 2016 when he tested positive for the substance is Meldonium.



From that moment on was in decline and he received a suspension of two years.



Masha received a reduction to 15 months of punishment, and returning to activity in April 2017.



His last appearance as a professional tennis player was at the Australian Open in 2020.



At the Australian Open, was eliminated in the first round by Donna Vekic.



February 26, 2020 announced his retirement from the sport through a text in the magazines Vogue and Vanity Fair.



Currently, Sharapova lives in the united States, the country that came from the seven years.



It was #1 in the World Ranking WTA for the first time in 2005.



The earnings of Maria in the tennis amounting to 38 billion, according to Business Insider.



The shoulder injuries had marked in his career, with multiple surgeries.



So say goodbye to the career of Maria Sharapova, the tennis player who won the Big four and conquered the world.



So say goodbye to the career of Maria Sharapova, the tennis player who won the Big four and conquered the world.



So say goodbye to the career of Maria Sharapova, the tennis player who won the Big four and conquered the world.



So say goodbye to the career of Maria Sharapova, the tennis player who won the Big four and conquered the world.



So say goodbye to the career of Maria Sharapova, the tennis player who won the Big four and conquered the world.



So say goodbye to the career of Maria Sharapova, the tennis player who won the Big four and conquered the world.



So say goodbye to the career of Maria Sharapova, the tennis player who won the Big four and conquered the world.