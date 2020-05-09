HBO cancels prequel “Game of Thrones” with Naomi Watts

HBO will not go ahead with the prequel “Game of Thrones” that was going to lead Naomi Watts and that is posited as the first of a series arising out of this big blockbuster of epic fantasy, informed this Tuesday the specialized Deadline.

I could be interested: Creators of “Game of Thrones” leave new trilogy of “Star Wars”

This project is now canceled already had a first episode filmed (known in the industry as a pilot, to provide a print preview before you decide if it goes forward a hypothetical number), but finally HBO opted not to continue the universe of “Game of Thrones” by this way, and will not develop this series.

Watts I was going to be the star of this prequel set thousands of years before the stories that are narrated in the series “Game of Thrones”, who was fired this year from the viewers after eight spectacular and successful seasons that turned it into a historical phenomenon of the small screen.

Jane Goldman, writer of tapes as “Stardust” (2007) or “Kingsman: The Secret Service” (2014), had created this prequel next to George R. R. Martin, the author of the novels that inspires “Game of Thrones” and the big brain behind this complex and messy world of fantasy.

Goldman, which was going to be the “showrunner” (maximum responsible for a series) for this prequel, he has written emails to your computer and cast by announcing that the project will not go ahead.

HBO you have not confirmed by now this news.

Of all the projects barajados to extend the adaptations of audio-visual “Game of Thrones”, this was the farthest he had come so far.

Next to Watts also included in the cast actors as Miranda Richardson, Marquis Rodriguez, Naomi Ackie, Denise Gough, Josh Whitehouse, Ivanno Jeremiah or Jamie Campbell Bower.

You may be interested: Naomi Watts flourishes with projects about strong women

In the middle of last September, it was learned that HBO I was close to giving the green light to another possible spin-off series “Game of Thrones”that would also be a prequel but that would be centred on the House Targaryen.

At that time, HBO was about to order a pilot episode on that hypothetical prequel.

This project was created by George R. R. Martin and the screenwriter Ryan Condal, whose resume includes the series “Colony”.

This prequel that follows in development is inspired by the book “Fire & Blood” (2018), whose narration is situated some 300 years before the events narrated in the series of “Game of Thrones” and that is deep in the history of the Targaryen, one of the homes most important of this universe.

“Game of Thrones” won 12 figurines in the edition of 2019 of the Emmy with that extended to the 59 its all-time record of the series most successful in the history of the most coveted prizes of the television.

the