HBO cancels the prequel of ‘Game of thrones’ of Naomi Watts and puts another in march on the Targaryen | Television

A red dragon with three heads on a black background with the words “Fire and blood” written underneath. The shield and motto of the house Targaryen, of Game of thrones, is already a part of popular culture. The history of this family, devised by George R. R. Martin, is the backbone of the saga A song of Ice and Firethat the american author, began publishing in 1996. The importance of the dynasty Targaryen is such that even the writer parked the publication of volumes six and seven that are from his epic poem to write your history by way of historical chronicle, in two volumes, one of which was released this past Christmas with the logical title of Fire and blood (published in Spain by Plaza & Janes). Now, after the completion of the famous fiction the last summer, Warner has confirmed that they will adapt this book into a series of ten episodes to premiere in its new platform, including HBO, Max. And has done hours after it became known that the chain has canceled another prequel which chapter pilot had already been filmed, with Naomi Watts as the main character.

The new series, titled House of the Dragon (The house of the dragon) and that is set 300 years before the struggle for the iron throne, it won’t go through the same process of rolling a chapter pilot that canceled. HBO has commissioned a direct ten episodes, which will be produced by the own Martin, Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik. This last, which has already led main episodes of Game of thrones as of The battle of the bastards (for which he won the Emmy for Best direction), or The long nightyou will be the main producer of the series. “The universe of Game of thrones is so rich in stories. We are looking forward to explore the origins of house Targaryen and the early days of the West along with Miguel, Ryan and George,” said Casey Bloys, president of programming of the chain, in a statement.

HBO has spent two years preparing the way to continue taking advantage of the wealth of Game of thrones. The chain commissioned a half-dozen projects associated with the medieval world of the West with the hope that one will come out ahead. One made it and was commissioned to the screenwriter Jane Goldman (Kingsman: secret Service) that rolled a pilot with the idea that then is in charge of producing the series. The episode was filmed, but the chain has decided not to move forward with the project, as reported by Goldman through an e-mail to the cast and crew of the series, reports the publication Deadline. Since HBO has not confirmed the cancellation. In September, Martin has posted on his personal page a message in which he explained that what little I was able to see behind the cameras was “spectacular”. Since HBO has not confirmed or denied the end of the project.

To cancel a project after having seen the pilot it is a common practice in Hollywood. Even Game of thrones he almost never exist after a first episode that submitted in 2010, a year before the premiere, which has been described as grim, even by its own creators. Craig Mazin, the creator of Chernobylsaw the old version, which detestó, and that it ended up brand-new and told Weiss and Benioff that they had achieved “the largest rescue in the history of Hollywood.”

The announcement of the new fiction has been known a day after the creators of the series Game of thronesDavid Benioff and D. B. Weiss, announced that they abandon their project of making a film trilogy to Star Wars Disney to focus on its contract with Netflix to produce series in the next few years. Benioff and Weiss take a week to infuriate the fans more radical of the series. On the one hand, they have announced that they abandon their project in Disney to make a movie trilogy of Star Wars to focus on making fictions for Netflix. Fans will pour into you face to make those movies supposedly ended very quickly the series with an ending that didn’t like it. The writers also soliviantaron followers last week to tell you that at the beginning of the series, knew what they were doing and that the series only went ahead after the production of the pilot episode because HBO had already made international sales of fiction.

HBO’s Max, also in Spain

House of the Dragon it will be one of the star products of the new platform HBO Max that will come to Spain some time between 2020 and 2021 after its launch in the U.S. next month of may (for $ 15 a month, about 13,50 euro), as announced yesterday, the group Warner in a meeting with investors. The platform will offer original content again as the continuation of the series child Adventure timea series of The Gremlins produced by Steven Spielberg, the modernization of the Yogi bear and Looney Tunes, deliveries new Sesame Street, an adaptation to series Greaseanother Dune, a science fiction series by Ridley Scott, and dozens of projects that were presented yesterday. HBO Max also released the movies to the comics of DC (Disney has Marvel).