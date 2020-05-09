HBO prepares marathon of ‘Big little lies’ to celebrate the Day of Mothers

All the chapters of the two seasons of ‘Big little lies’ will be screened at HBO to celebrate the Day of Mothers, The company, through its HBO Signature, has prepared a marathon without the same with this successful series, which eclipsed the spectators.

From the 14 hours of the Saturday, may 9 and Sunday, may 19, viewers can relive or discover, uninterruptedly, the stories of ‘the five of Monterrey’, which changed the fate anteponiéndose to him.

You can also read: The best movies on Netflix to celebrate the Day of Mothers

‘Big little lies’ is positioned as one of the best series from HBO. Quickly, the stories of the characters played by Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Meryl Streep, Zoe Kravitz, and Laura Dern, captivated the spectators.

The series, inspired by the book by Liane Moriarty, it was meant for a season, but on the basis of the success achieved within and outside of the platform of HBO, we performed a second delivery that only added to its cast the great actress Meryl Streep.

In honor of Mother’s Day in some countries of LATAM, channel HBO Signature will have in exclusive a full marathon of the hit series, BIG LITTLE LIES. This Saturday and Sunday there is a season uninterrupted by day. More info: https://t.co/HKujOYail7 #BigLittleLies pic.twitter.com/FuC7fwzxBJ — HBO Latin America PR (@HBOLAPR) May 8, 2020

‘Big little lies’, has stories that are perfect for, from our homes, to celebrate Mothers Day with a spectacular marathon in the company of moms.

You may be interested: The creator of ‘Twilight’ announces prequel of the saga



Follow us on:

Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter here