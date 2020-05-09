HBO prepares marathon of ‘Big little lies’ to celebrate the Day of Mothers

All the chapters of the two seasons of ‘Big little lies’ will be screened at HBO to celebrate the Day of Mothers, The company, through its HBO Signature, has prepared a marathon without the same with this successful series, which eclipsed the spectators.

From the 14 hours of the Saturday, may 9 and Sunday, may 19, viewers can relive or discover, uninterruptedly, the stories of ‘the five of Monterrey’, which changed the fate anteponiéndose to him.

HBO Big Little Lies mother's Day

This marathon is the opportunity to discover that ‘Big Little Lies’ is considered one of the best series of the last few years.

‘Big little lies’ is positioned as one of the best series from HBO. Quickly, the stories of the characters played by Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Meryl Streep, Zoe Kravitz, and Laura Dern, captivated the spectators.

The series, inspired by the book by Liane Moriarty, it was meant for a season, but on the basis of the success achieved within and outside of the platform of HBO, we performed a second delivery that only added to its cast the great actress Meryl Streep.

‘Big little lies’, has stories that are perfect for, from our homes, to celebrate Mothers Day with a spectacular marathon in the company of moms.

