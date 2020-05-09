How I Met Your Mother: Jennifer Love Hewitt was going to be ‘Robin Scherbatsky’, but rejected the role for this reason | Cobie Smulders | united States nnda nnlt | Entertainment

How I Met Your Mother remains one of the most successful series of recent years. The first chapter premiered in the September 19, 2005 and the last was issued on 31 march 2014, but despite the fact that I spent six years in the end, the characters of this production are still very remembered and loved.

The story starts in the year 2030, when the architect “Ted Mosby”(Josh Radnor) decides to tell his two children the story of how he met their mother. Hence, begins a narrative of memories that have been issued over 208 chapters through the signal of CBS.

This iconic series launched to fame in the Josh Radnor, Jason Segel, Alyson Hannigan, Cobie Smulders and Neil Patrick Harris. The fans ensure that you never could have imagined other actors to How I Met Your Motherhowever, some time later it was learned that Jennifer Love Hewitt had been booked for the role of ‘Robin Scherbatsky’but finally I end up resigning to this proposal. What happened? Here’s what we have.

WHAT LED TO JENNIFER LOVE HEWITT TO GIVE UP THIS PROPOSAL?

Ted and Robin will forever be one of the couples most beloved of the fiction. However, the protagonists of How I Met Your Mother might be others.

In the beginning, Jennifer Love Hewitt was booked to play Robin, although he ultimately rejected the paper. The curious thing about this case is that, paradoxically, the creators of the fiction, Craig Thomas and Carter Bays, were greatly lose a star for your series, since they preferred to work with unknown actors.

The reason was very simple: the series was inspired by the experiences they had in New York when they were working for the show of David Letterman, and they prefer that people discovered to Ted Mosby and his friends from scratch and not think that they were faces they already knew.

Another of the reasons that also led to the actress to reject this proposal is that you had another much more juicy on the table and was the series “Ghost Whisperer”.

It was also learned that Josh Radnor it was not the first choice to be the protagonist of the sitcom, but, it was the actor Scott Foley, but was not interested.

