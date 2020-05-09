“I feel much better than a dream”

In December of 2017 Val Kilmer was ready to speak. From his home in Brentwood, California, the actor of such classics as Batman Forever, Top Gunand The holy -among many other titles – is sure to be content. Surrounded by his children, Jack and Mercedes, fruit of his marriage to actress Joanne Whalley, Kilmer broke the silence with The Hollywood Reporter on his battle against a cancer of the throat, which lasted for four years, and that is already recovered.

According to the actor, was the christian faith that helped him cope with the chemotherapy treatment and the procedure in his trachea which reduced its voice, and occasionally difficult breathing. In fact, the protagonist of The Doors devoted himself to art, and God is a figure present in many of his works. “Before it was too serious. I was teased by things like not winning an Oscar or not you recognize my work,” he said, emphasizing how his priorities changed when he was given the news that she was sick.

After a few appearances sporadic recitals of friends, as in the case of Kanye West, and a reunion with Al Pacino -both were directed by Michael Mann in the unforgettable Fire against fire-, Kilmer edited this year his autobiography, I’m Your Huckleberry: A Memoirand no longer reluctant to the interviews. On the contrary: it is serene and at peace with the hard trance that went through in the last few years.

“I feel better than a dream”, he confessed some weeks ago in the program Good Morning America. “I feel wonderful”, he added. On the other hand, talked about how it was the cancer treatment and how your health is today. “I was diagnosed with cancer of the throat, but it healed pretty fast”, shared, and pointed to the affected area. “This is a trach that made me to be able to breathe better,” explained the actor, who upon learning of the diagnosis he chose not to make it public immediately. In fact, it was her friend Michael Douglas, who told him four years ago.

In a chat with the driver, Jonathan Ross, and talked about the health of his friend, with whom she starred in the film of 1996, The Ghost and the Darkness. “Val is a wonderful man who is now battling with what I had exactly, and things don’t look good (…). My prayers are with him”, then revealed the actor, with respect to the throat cancer to which he also managed to win. However, Kilmer said that Michael was “ill-informed”, until a year after he took the decision to tell the world.

The return of Top Gun

In addition to the promotion of his acclaimed book, which tells, among other things, his romances with Cher, Michelle Pfeiffer and Cindy Crawford, and his platonic love for Angelina Jolie, Kilmer is excited to be back in the ring with Top Gun: Maverickthe sequel to the feature film, 1986, where she played Tom “Iceman” Kazansky. In this return, the interpreter has to participate more brief than in the iconic feature film original, but just as significant.

In January this year unveiled the official photos of the film, directed by Joseph Kosinski, and starring Tom Cruise and miles Teller, which Paramount released in December of this year, as a result of the pandemic coronavirus. Kilmer, for his part, is happy to return to the world of cinema and, in a recent interview with the magazine Peopleconfessed that it was “not ready to die”.