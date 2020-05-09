I Mandy Moore returns to the stage!

USA, Los Angeles.- The singer,

songwriter and actress Mandy Moore has announced dates for a north american tour

in 2020, his first concert tour after more than a decade. The

trek begins march 20 at Pittsburgh and ends in Denver at the beginning

may the full dates are listed below.

The singer and composer Bedouine

supports in the first half of the tour, while Verve, recording artist

Madison Cunningham, in the second agenda of presentations. “It has been more

of a decade since I went out to the road, but I’m happy to organize

a night intimate and elevated melodies, old and new, played with an excellent

group of musicians,” said Moore in a

press release announcing the tour.

“I want the program to have threads how was the process of writing and recording with this band, almost as if you have been invited to our room to take a look. It just feels good to share this side of me again in its purest form, a real side of me that I’ve been anxious to get back to the universe,” continued the singer.

Tickets for the anticipated event to come out

on sale next Friday, November 22nd, with exclusive pre-sale for

fans verified starting on the 20th of November. The tour occurs after

the announcement of his return to the music to be out of the scenarios during the

more than ten years, and their next album, due out next year on Verve

Forecast.

Newly signed his contract with the platform, Verve Forecast, Moore began to record the new album at the beginning of this year to 2019, working closely with collaborator and producer Mike Viola, in addition to the faithful support of her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, leader of the band Dawes.