I Temuera Morrison returns to Star Wars in The Mandalorian!

The list of characters of the wide range. War of the Galaxies The story will appear in the second season The mandaloriano it’s expanding as it was announced that Temuera Morrison will appear in the highly anticipated next chapter of the story of the bounty hunter holder, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Morrison previously appeared in the franchise in the second installment of the prequel The attack of the clones as Jango Fett, the template genetics to the clones of the Clone Army of the Galactic Empire. Jango was killed by Mace Windu Samuel L. Jackson during the Battle of Geonosis, with your child’s clone finding your helmet and hinting at its future as the Boba Fett of the original trilogy. Sources report that Morrison play Boba in the upcoming second season of the successful series, Disney +.

Next to Boba Fett, the second season will feature the debut live of Jedi Padawan become the master of spies for the Rebel Alliance Ahsoka Tano with Rosario DawsonZombieland: double tap) in talks to portray the favorite character of the fans, though the star confirmed recently that the deal is not yet sealed by hand.

In addition to the announcement that Boba Fett joined the list of characters, several directors confirmed recently his involvement in the new season, including Robert Rodriguez (Alita: battle angel) and Man Ant the director of the franchise, Peyton Reed, who joined the that already includes the returns of Rick Famuyiwa (Drug), Dave Filoni, Carl Weathers and Jon Favreau (The Lion king)

After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The mandaloriano it is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the tribulations of a lone gunman in the far reaches of the galaxy, away from the authority of the New Republic.

Pedro PascalKingsman: the golden circle) stars as a gunfighter Mandaloriano solitary at the ends of the galaxy and she is joined by Gina Carano (Consortium inactive) that plays-to-Face Dune, a former Rebel Shock Trooper, who has problems to reintegrate into society .; and Carl Weathers as Greef, a man who leads a guild of bounty hunters who hired The Mandalorian for a specific job.

The series is also starring Giancarlo Esposito (Done wrong), Emily Swallow (Supernatural), Carl Weathers (Predator), Omid Abtahi (Gods american), Werner Herzog (Man Grizzly) and Nick Nolte (Affliction)

Favreau serves as the executive producer and showrunner for the series, the directors for the first season include Dave Filoni (War of the Galaxies, the war of the clones, Star Wars Rebels), who directs the first episode, more Deborah Chow (Jessica Jones), Rick Famuyiwa (Drug), Bryce Dallas Howard (Solemates) and Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok), who also provided the voice for the bounty hunter IG-88 in the series.

The mandaloriano It is a production executive Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson. Karen Gilchrist will serve as a co-producer executive.

