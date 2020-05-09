I two other iconic characters of “Jurassic Park” will return in “Jurassic World 3”!

It’s going to be a meeting legendary. On June 11, 2021, Jurassic World 3 it will hit the cinema screens all over the planet. After offering us two deliveries spectacular, Colin Trevorrow wants a colophon ending to the saga jurassic remember for a long time. To do this, the director has decided to form a cast of unforgettable, of those that fill the halls from all over the world and they get to catch our hearts.

We had already confirmed the return of Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard), in addition to the three protagonists of the original tape: Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) and Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum). However, it seems that the thing does not end there. We will have two returns, with which we did not have. Become also Tim and Lex.

Joseph Mazzello and Ariana Richardsthe grandchildren of John Hammond and children protagonists of Jurassic Park will return also in this new film. Chris Pratt was going for the tongue-in-ComicBook, stating that we are before a kind of Avengers: Endgame mode jurassic, gathering all the greatest of the saga. It’s going to be cool to a lot of this.