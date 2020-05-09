Io Shirai, Jake Atlas, and Leon Ruff are on the injured list for NXT

By Romina Lugo – PUBLISHED on 09/05/2020 AT 02:28

WWE Nowthrough your host Matt Camp, provided for a new weekly report of injured (Injury Report) after the transmission of the program to the NXT from may 6 through the Usa Network. This week, three fighters were attacked brutally in the middle of their battles and for the first time the report did not say that medical decisions were taken with each one of them.

The name highlight of the week is Io Shirai who had his chance holder for the Championship of Women of the yellow mark. Charlotte Flair used a stick of kendo to attack Io and retain the belt via disqualification. As a result of the attacks Shirai received a contusion in the back.

On the fourth day of the Tournament to decide the next Champion Cruise Acting, Jake Atlas had damage in the forearm as a result of the armbar that caused him to Kushida to achieve their surrender.

Finally, Leon Ruff suffered a sprained neck in the debut of Karrion Kross. The new member of WWE took to Ruff several times and estrello against the canvas and then apply two suplexes Doomsday Saito and a Kross Jacket

It should be noted that the reports of the Injury Report were made in a context of kayfabe. Some of the injuries may be real and other to be part of a history in construction.

Do not forget to visit Solowrestlingthe web with all the news of WWE. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next PPV from WWE is Money in The Bank and in Solowrestling you will be updated with all news related.