it becomes increasingly difficult for Serena Williams win a Major

The expert Eurosport, Barbara Schett, is one of those people who believes that it will be hard for Serena Williams to take that elusive 24th corona Major, especially after this troubled season. Serena lost the opportunity to go to Melbourne in January and it is not clear when you will have another opportunity to enter a Grand Slam, with Wimbledon closing their doors due to a coronavirus for the first time since 1945.

The organizers of the U.s. Open are still hoping to organize the event at the end of August, but that doesn’t seem likely at this time, with a terrible situation in New York that only gets worse every day.

Schett believes that all veterans will struggle to find form again after a break so long, including Serena, that should feel a lot of pressure in the quest to match the record of Margaret Court.

In 2012, Patrick Mouratoglou and Serena Williams forged a partnership incredible, won ten Majors together and pushed the u.s. increasingly high on the list of the best of all time.

At the Australian Open in 2017, Serena claimed the crown number 23 of the Grand Slam, leaving tennis after that to give birth to her daughter, and returned to Majors at Roland Garros two years ago.

In 2018 and 2019, the u.s. was a finalist at both Wimbledon and in the US Open, losing all four matches for the title and wasting the opportunity to reach out to Margaret Court and transfer its legacy of tennis to an even higher level.

“I think that the time passes slowly; this enforced rest certainly is not good for her or for the older players. If you don’t play for a few months, not compete, does not help. I was convinced last year that he was going to win a Grand Slam title, but now I’m starting to feel that it is not so possible.

There are players who know that they can overcome it, your mobility is not so good, he gets more nervous, is pressed to win another Slam. I keep thinking that I could win another, but it is certainly going to be much more difficult than in recent years when he played in Grand Slam tournaments”