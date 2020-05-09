Jessica Rothe and Harry Shum Jr. protagonizarn the drama based on real events ‘All My Life’

VaThe Hollywood Reporter we have known that Jessica Rothe (‘Happy gives of your death‘) and Harry Shum Jr. (‘Shadowhunters’) will be the main actors of a new drama from Universal titled‘All My Life’. Based on actual events, the tape have the direction of Marc Meyers (‘My Friend Dahmer‘) from a script by Todd Rosenberg.

The story focuses enJenn Carter (Rothe) and Solomon Chau (Shum Jr.), a couple begins to plan their wedding for shortly after receiving the fatal news of queChau tienecncer of liver damage. Thanks to an account deGoFundMe that recaud ms 52,000 dollars, the pair was able to change the date and celebrate the wedding of your dreams in Toronto, enjoying their lives together durantecuatro months before his death.

Todd Garner and Sean Robins producirn through Broken Road Productions, while Sarah Scott and Lexi Barta supervisarn the project for Universal.Shum Jr. it is known mainly for his work on the acclaimed musical series of Fox‘Glee’ and in the series deFreeform‘Shadowhunters’. For his part, Rothe will be coming soon! in the series deAmazon‘Utopia’of the guionistaGillian Flynn.