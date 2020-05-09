Jessica Rothe, “Happy day of your death” in the fight against cancer

Now, the actress will star alongside Harry Shum Jr. (Shadowhunters), a drama that has little to do with that mixture of comedy and horror films. Universal produces All My Liferecreation of real events that will be led by the until now little-known Marc Meyers (My friend Dahmer).

Recreates the tragic story of Jenn Carter (Rothe) and Solomon Chau (Shum Jr.), a couple that when he started planning his wedding, he received the news that Chau was suffering from liver cancer. Thanks to anonymous donations, they were able to enjoy the wedding of your dreams in Toronto, shortly before that Chau passed away.