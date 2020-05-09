Karlie Kloss, Hailey Bieber, Virgil Abloh and more celebs will be a parade virtual to raise funds

Carine Roitfeld will make a further edition of CR Runwaybut this time will be very different to the edition that was in Florence, or which have been cured in Cannes. In collaboration with amfAR, the foundation to fight against HIV and makes galas in all the world, Roitfeld will present a fashion show to raise funds to combat the covid-19. Meet celebs of the industry as Karlie Kloss, Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian, Irina Shayk and also designers such as Virgil Abloh, Alexander Wang and Diane von Fürstenberg.

But the list does not end there. This parade virtual with cause, CR Runway x amfAR: Fashion Unites, meets supermodels as Alessandra Ambrosio, Adriana Lima, Stella Maxwell, Ashley Graham, Winnie Harlow, Amber Valletta, Carolyn Murphy, Julia Restoin Roitfeld, who also will perform in CR Runway this first of may. Due to the contingency, the gateway will be live-streamed from YouTube to the 3p.m., hour from the City of Mexico.

The coolest thing is that everything will be planned at a distance without fittings. The models that will walk in Fashion Unites dress designs of your own cabinets, designed remotely by Roitfeld. “For the first time, the stylists gave life to their visions without the use of his hands, the models were in charge of the photos from behind the camera and I learned how to design styles using only what I could see through a video call on my phone,” said Carine.

We are honored to join @carineroitfeld and CR Runway in Fashion Unites, a global event to support the #amfAR Fund to Fight COVID-19. @DerekBlasberg will host the world’s 1st virtual fashion airing on @youtube Fri, May 1st at 1PM PT / 4PM ET #CRRunwayXamfAR https://t.co/lx9WlxOxgc pic.twitter.com/10cUw7xS0o — amfAR (@amfAR) April 28th, 2020

Derek Blasberg, director of beauty and fashion on YouTube, will be the host of this parade. There will also be a performance of music, but are about to announce the guest. On the other hand, is also involved Michel Gaubert, the main sound director of the largest parades of the industry. All the work will be pro bono.

In total, the event lasts 30 minutes. The public will be able to donate before and during the parade. Click here for more details on the background of amfAR and on the lineup. Everything indicates that this it will be like the concert of One World: Together at Home that led to Lady Gaga —also transmitted by YouTube— but, in format runway.