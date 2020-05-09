Kathleen Kennedy says that a director “absolutely” could command a new Star Wars movie

Since it’s been several weeks since that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker he came to the cinemas, however, it is still a mystery what will be the future of the franchise space on the big screen after the Episode 9.

Despite the fact that Rian Johnson is continuing to work in their movies and Disney set the release for several deliveries over the next few years, it is still unclear what those movies or less who the target. In fact, for now only it has been reported that Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit) could work in a tape of the saga.

In that scenario, during the red carpet for the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) in 2020, from BBC asked Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, if a director could be in command of one of the upcoming movies dand Star Wars. All of course taking into account that until now all the tapes of the series have been headed by directors.

“We already have (directors)”, Kennedy said. “In The Mandalorian we have two or three women fantastic to work with Star Wars. And just to add to Deborah Chow, who are doing the series of Obi-Wan. We’re growing a lot of really great talent”.

Bryce Dallas Howard and Deborah Chow directed the episodes “Sanctuary” and “The Without” and “The Reckoning” of The Mandalorian, respectively. In addition, for his part, Chow is developing the series of Obi Wan, which was recently paused to improve your story.

But despite the fact that Kennedy pointed out that the franchise is effectively working with directors, the president of Lucasfilm did not want to slam the door to the option of adding more women behind the cameras for the upcoming films.

So, when the interviewer asked Kennedy if a director will lead or not to a movie Star Wars in the future, the executive said that that will happen “absolutely. Without a doubt.”

Of course the words of Kennedy does not claim that indeed a director will command the upcoming movies Star Wars. In fact, the president of Lucasfilm, had already pointed in that direction in 2015.