Kim Kardashian admits that the photograph of the home of a family that was digitally altered

As is the tradition, the Kim Kardashian he used social media to share a photo of a family Christmas. In the image, the advantage it comes with a husband, Kanye West and the parents of four children, North6 years ago, The Saint, 4, Chicago1, and Psin seven months time. However, the feeling and the joy and harmony that the image conveys does not correspond to the reality. Is that Kim has admitted recently that it had a lot of trouble to get this shot, and it has to resort to Photoshop.

It was in the program of Ellen DeGeneres, which the manager has told the story of the production. “The kids were very much looking forward”, it starts by telling you all along that it was the older daughter to bring in the biggest problems. “In the North, he was having a bad day at the office, and said he couldn’t do it without her, but he wanted to take a picture with me. I said that it might be that the put in there by Photoshop and Photoshop elements. For this reason, in practice, it is not in the picture of the original”, shows finishing up at the tone of the rant: “The nerves that I had to take this picture…”