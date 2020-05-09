Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are on the opposite side of the manor house during the quarantine

It’s no secret that the social isolation that has been a challenge for many families, as well as for the couple, Kim Kardashian and 38, and Kanye West, 42. The socialite, who went on to say in the social networks that he was hiding from his children in his own home, right now I would be avoiding him.

According to the newspaper “The Sun”, and the couple would be living on the opposite side of the mansion, who have, in Calabasas, Calif., after a couple of misunderstandings. The sources heard by the publication claim that Kim has not liked the lack of help from the West, and that he would be focusing on his line of sneakers Yeezys.

Kim had already commented on the problems with the online classes, the children and hid them in the guest room to do a tutorial on the make-up, but for now, she would be upset with the lack of help from her husband in the care of the children in the North, In 6 St, Of 4, Chicago-2, and Ps, for the next 11 months.

A few weeks ago, He came to take the kids to one of the residences of the couple, in the state of Wyoming for taking the time to advantage. At the time, Kim was heavily criticized on social networks to talk about life in the family: “the Girl,” we have seen that you are not loving your life with your children at this moment,” said one fan.

In spite of the problems of the family, while in quarantine, Kanye West, has finally made it into the list of billionaires “Forbes list”, just a few weeks ago, after months of urging. The publication has updated its annual list, including the rap artist. It is, however, disputed that it would have US$ 3.3 bi (R$ 18.7 billion, not$ 1.3 bi (R$ 7.3 billion.