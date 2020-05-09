Kim Kardashian has given the statement as honest, until now, goes up to have psoriasis

Those who follow Kim Kardashian in social networks, should you have come up with some of the talks of the business on the psoriasis; skin disorder autoimmune with whom she lived for 13 years.

Kim, who has always been very open about the subject, and had shown pictures of his skin affected by the condition, it’s this Tuesday (the 24th) it gave the statement more sincere, even now, to cope with the psoriasisin addition to sharing the other photos, many previously unpublished, that show your face and legs during the crisis of the disease.

Kim starts off the text, as published in the Pooshsite , the lifestyle of a sister, Kourtney Kardashianthe thing that, although I have grown up with the knowledge that his mother had psoriasis, and I always heard talk about it, and she had no idea as to how it would be in your own life when you have to deal with an autoimmune disease.

“It’s 13 years since I experienced my first psoriasis outbreak. My journey has been very different from that of my mother, but I don’t see a lot of similarities. It was [psoríase] on the scalp and all over my body, and I can remember going to the tanning salon to try and alleviate the problem. To receive UV light directly on the spots helped a lot with my mom. For me, however, that the type of remedy that would burn out all of the areas, and it would itch, so I’ve always felt myself to be helpless. I’m the only girl for whom my mother went through the autoimmune disease. Luckily for me, myhe wrote.

–

She goes on to talk about the first time that the lesions appeared on her skin, when she was 25 years of age or older. In the first instance, the crisis was manifested on account of an attack of the flu (such as a psoriasis is an autoimmune disease, the episodes in which the immunity of the body is low tend to act as a ‘trigger’ for the condition to appear, and the little spots appeared on the legs, and the tummy. With the help of a neighbor, dr. Kim dealt with the problem with cortisone is that it made the psoriasis go away over the next five years – to return to the most recently-after a 30 – (Kim is a 38-year-old).

“It was then that my journey with psoriasis and it started. For the past eight years, even though the spots are predictable, I can always count on with a spot of ‘home’ in my right leg that is always swollen. I’ve learned to live with this stain, without the use of any cream or medicine I just dealt with it. Sometimes a cover and sometimes it doesn’t. It didn’t bother me in the truth”he said.

Kim says, also, that the patches have improved a lot when she was pregnant, but that pregnancy was one of the worst of its crisis, by which time the spots, which, apart from what caused the pain, the absurd, and it covered her face and almost her entire body.

–

From then on, Kim, describes the crisis in which it took the pain paralyzing the hand, including the bones, which raised the suspicion of rheumatoid arthritis. The results of the wrong of the blood, that it was the accused that she was a carrier of rheumatoid arthritis and lupus, was finally diagnosed Kim has psoriatic Arthritis, a type of arthritis due to psoriasis, and that it “comes and goes”.

“It still hurts and it’s scary, but I am so glad you have a diagnosis. Regardless of the condition, it’s what I had to, I would go for it, and all of them are manageable if you have the proper”. Kim concludes by saying that, at present, if you feel comfortable with psoriasis, and to give an important advice for who to invite with the condition that:

“It doesn’t matter where they are [as manchas] approved may be made manifest in my body, and I am good at showing them, and on the other, I don’t want them to be a distraction, so I cover it with make-up in the body. If you have psoriasis, don’t let it destroy your life or get the best of you. You have to do what they can to make you feel comfortable, but don’t let it dominate, ( … ), I Hope that my story can help anyone who has an autoimmune disease to feel confident that there is a light at the end of the tunnel”ended.

Please read the text in its entirety (in English).

Here are a few of the photos shared by Kim Kardashian, which showed the different stages of their psoriasis:

–

–