Kim Kardashian is ‘the tease’ in a selfie-the bad: “Failed miserably” – the one Who

Kim Kardashian takes a selfie of bad in the good mood (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Kim Kardashian showed her a good mood in the early morning hours of this Friday (7th) to share on your Instagram is a selfie a bad thing. In the legend, she was just joking around with the guy, but concluded that, at least in the make-up was a good one.

“When you try to take a good shot at a dinner and it failed miserably, but her make-up is breath!”, she said, good-naturedly.

Most recently, the business has been under the spotlight as he speaks to the international press that he believes that his youngest son, Psfrom 8 months of age, it is the reincarnation of his late father, Robert Kardashian, died of esophageal cancer at 59 in.

Kim said that during the pregnancy of the surrogate motherhood of the son of the new medium, he made the revelation during a travel in Bali, Indonesia.

“A lot of people who had no idea what she was in my room and came up to my baby to tell him that he was a member of the best friend of the family. So, my family and I think that is just me, my dad, and it’s just so exciting, and next to him,” went on the manager, who also ensures that the Psalm also has features that are very reminiscent of his father. “He’s left-handed, like my dad. So, all of these things will happen. I don’t even know if I believe in reincarnation, but I believe it is now. I want to believe!”.

