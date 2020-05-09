Kourtney Kardashian explains why she did it to Mason Disick delete Instagram

By
Stuart Swopes
-
0
8


Kourtney Kardashianthat was the best response to being called a Sra. the West, he had to take a course of action with regard to the life of your child Mason Disickof up to 10 years on the world wide web. Kourtney don’t like to know that Mason he opened an account on Instagram without your knowledge.

On Tuesday, the 24th, is the heir of the star, has started an account on the network with a live stream. However, its involvement in the internet was to be short lived, as his parents, Kourt, and Scott Disick they were aware of it all.

“It opened up an account on Instagram yesterday, and it didn’t ask for us!”said Kourtney during a live Sarah Howardto Poosh. “I have deleted the account, because Scott and I thought…. it is 10 years old!”.

“I don’t think that there is an upper age limit for Instagram. I think that is it… 13 years.”, “she said.

In addition to this, the star has revealed that social networking can be a very negative thing.

“I don’t think that is on Instagram, the one thing that really worries me with all the kids that are in the comments. People can be just as bad. It is very easy to be consumed by it. Only, I don’t feel like it at the time”.

For some time now, Kourt talked about the challenges of raising his three children in the middle of the bridge. Including to receive a “negative comment” – in relation to the heirs of Mason Penelope Disick and According To Disick.

READ MORE:  Kim Kardashian presents her daughter with a jacket of Michael Jackson

“Every now and then when I respond to a negative comment, for fun, or if something is really bothering me, and I will definitely have a platform on how to fix it”said the star of the reality tv show during an interview with beauty and skin care products, Rose, Inc.

“But I don’t have to think twice. It does not matter what I am doing, does anyone have anything to say, good or bad.”continued to Kourtney. “The worst thing, though, is when people who I don’t know about giving advice, unsolicited, about child-raising.”

Even though he has more of Instagram, he still has his profile on the TikTok.

To remind you, below are The photos of the most cute Mason Disick:

Khloé Kardashian, Penelope Disick, Mason Disick, Instagram

Reproduction/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian, Mason Disick

INFphoto.com

North West, Penelope Disick, Mason Disick

Instagram

Mason Disick, Instagram

Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, Penelope Disick, Mason Disick

IXOLA/AKM-GSI

Kendall Jenner, Mason Disick

Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, Mason Disick

AKM-GSI

Khloe Kardashian, Scott Disick, Mason Disick

AKM-GSI

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, Mason

IXOLA/AKM-GSI

Khloe Kardashian, Mason, Penelope, Instagram

Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, Mason, Penelope, Paris, France

BrianPrahl/SplashNews

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, Mason, Penelope

IXOLA/AKM-GSI

Mason Disick, Portia Umansky

Jackson Lee / Splash News

Khloe Kardashian Odom, Instagram, Mason,

Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian, Mason

Instagram

Scott Disick, Mason

IXOLA/AKM-GSI

Kourtney Kardashian, Mason Disick

By Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for Feld Entertainment

Kourtney Kardashian, Mason Disick, Not Far From Disneyland

Sharpshooter Images/Splash News

Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Penelope, Mason

IXOLA/AKM-GSI

Kourtney Kardashian, Mason

FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, Mason

KAMA RHEA/AKM-GSI

Mason Disick , Kourtney Kardashians

IXOLA/AKM-GSI

Mason Disick, Scott Disick 2nd Birthday Party

(Albert Michael/startraksphoto.with

Mason Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick

(Albert Michael/startraksphoto.with

Kourtney Kardashian, Mason

FameFlynetUK/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Kourtney Kardashian, Mason Disick, Celebrity Babies

(Albert Michael/startraksphoto.with

Kourtney Kardashian, Mason Disick

Sharky/Splash News

Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Penelope, Mason

AKM-GSI

Mason, Penelope, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner

AKM-GSI

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, Mason

IXOLA/AKM-GSI

Scott Disick, Mason

RAAK/AKM-GSI

Kourtney Kardashian, Mason Disick

AKM-GSI

Kourtney Kardashian, Mason Disick, Scott Disick

Beetham/Prahl Splash News

Kourtney Kardashian, Mason Disick, Scott Disick

Beetham/Prahl Splash News

Kourtney Kardashian, Mason Disick, Scott Disick

Beetham/Prahl Splash News

Kourtney Kardashian, Mason Disick, Scott Disick

Beetham/Prahl Splash News

Kourtney Kardashian, Mason Disick, Scott Disick

Beetham/Prahl Splash News

Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Mason''s Birthday

instagr.am

Khole Kardashian, Mason

ROLL/AKM-GSI

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, Mason

Brett Kaffee/Thibault Monnier, ©PacificCoastNews.com

Kourtney Kardashian, Mason Disick

Brett Kaffee/Thibault Monnier, PacificCoastNews.com

Kourtney Kardashian, Penelope Scotland Disick, Scott Disick, Mason Disick

The London Ent/Splash News

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, Mason

INFphoto.com

Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, Mason

Brian Prahl / Splash News

Kourtney Kardashian, Mason

Brett Kaffee/Thibault Monnier, PacificCoastNews.com

READ MORE:  Selena Gomez enjoys and then descurte - two-photos-of-Justin Bieber on Instagram; Fans react to it, and one wonders why

Khloe Kardashian Odom, Mason's, And Pic's

instagr.am

Khloe Kardashian Odom, Mason's, And Pic's

instagr.am

Khloe Kardashian Odom, Mason's, And Pic's

instagr.am



Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here