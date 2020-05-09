Kourtney Kardashian explains why she did it to Mason Disick delete Instagram

Kourtney Kardashianthat was the best response to being called a Sra. the West, he had to take a course of action with regard to the life of your child Mason Disickof up to 10 years on the world wide web. Kourtney don’t like to know that Mason he opened an account on Instagram without your knowledge.
On Tuesday, the 24th, is the heir of the star, has started an account on the network with a live stream. However, its involvement in the internet was to be short lived, as his parents, Kourt, and Scott Disick they were aware of it all.
“It opened up an account on Instagram yesterday, and it didn’t ask for us!”said Kourtney during a live Sarah Howardto Poosh. “I have deleted the account, because Scott and I thought…. it is 10 years old!”.
“I don’t think that there is an upper age limit for Instagram. I think that is it… 13 years.”, “she said.
In addition to this, the star has revealed that social networking can be a very negative thing.
“I don’t think that is on Instagram, the one thing that really worries me with all the kids that are in the comments. People can be just as bad. It is very easy to be consumed by it. Only, I don’t feel like it at the time”.
For some time now, Kourt talked about the challenges of raising his three children in the middle of the bridge. Including to receive a “negative comment” – in relation to the heirs of Mason Penelope Disick and According To Disick.
“Every now and then when I respond to a negative comment, for fun, or if something is really bothering me, and I will definitely have a platform on how to fix it”said the star of the reality tv show during an interview with beauty and skin care products, Rose, Inc.
“But I don’t have to think twice. It does not matter what I am doing, does anyone have anything to say, good or bad.”continued to Kourtney. “The worst thing, though, is when people who I don’t know about giving advice, unsolicited, about child-raising.”
Even though he has more of Instagram, he still has his profile on the TikTok.
To remind you, below are The photos of the most cute Mason Disick:
