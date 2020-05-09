Kris Jenner reveals the future of the business, Performing after-sales service

Kylie Jenner it surprised all the fans by announcing that it had sold 51 percent of his empire of beauty, on Monday, the 18th. In spite of this, Kris Jennerit is ensuring that those who Case you will continue building your business.

The momager told the star, 22-year-old wants to stay in the business of beauty for the rest of your life, and you can pass the empire on to his own children.

The beauty company Coty Inc. announced that it will pay$ 600 million for a majority stake of 51% in the Case with Cosmetics. The agreement provides the group at about$ 1.2 billion, and is expected to close in the third quarter of the fiscal year to the year 2020. Under the terms of the agreement, Case and his team will be leading all creative efforts in terms of initiatives, products, and communications.

“It feels like it is here, where it belongs, it is his passion, as he / she really wants to use your creative side to build your brand”said Kris in a CNBC on Tuesday. “And this is what she wants to do for the rest of his life. She talks about it all the time. Twenty years from now, she will feel that you’re doing it, and maybe passing it on to her daughter.”