Kris Jenner reveals the future of the business, Performing after-sales service

Kylie Jenner it surprised all the fans by announcing that it had sold 51 percent of his empire of beauty, on Monday, the 18th. In spite of this, Kris Jennerit is ensuring that those who Case you will continue building your business.
The momager told the star, 22-year-old wants to stay in the business of beauty for the rest of your life, and you can pass the empire on to his own children.
The beauty company Coty Inc. announced that it will pay$ 600 million for a majority stake of 51% in the Case with Cosmetics. The agreement provides the group at about$ 1.2 billion, and is expected to close in the third quarter of the fiscal year to the year 2020. Under the terms of the agreement, Case and his team will be leading all creative efforts in terms of initiatives, products, and communications.
“It feels like it is here, where it belongs, it is his passion, as he / she really wants to use your creative side to build your brand”said Kris in a CNBC on Tuesday. “And this is what she wants to do for the rest of his life. She talks about it all the time. Twenty years from now, she will feel that you’re doing it, and maybe passing it on to her daughter.”
“She is so excited to be in partnership with, and at the same time, this is the second part of it to build this empire of beauty, and come in a variety of categories that it doesn’t even come close”said Kris. “Well, you know, she was the [Kylie] The Skin of this year and are really excited about this, and it has been a huge success for her, and she looks forward to working with Coty to develop the categories and to enter into other areas of the business, of beauty, and that is very exciting.“
Kris has said that the goal is “to continue to transform the business, from the beauty of your existing Case with a strong brand, and global.
This is the view’, “she said. “And we’ve decided to do it in partnership with Coty, is because they all share the same vision, that’s our to turn it into a massive thing, and you know, we are dreaming big, and that’s what we’re so excited,”.
Kris also did not rule out the possibility of other members of the family Kardashian-Jenner, to sell a part of his or her own affairs.
“I don’t think that there is always that possibility, as your business grows”said Kris, adding: “I don’t think that is the main focus of the children, it is not always cultivate them in order to sell them. I think that they are really passionate about what they are doing.
“I mean, I can think of no one better than Kim’s [Kardashian] and with its business at SKIMS [shapewear]”, it, ” she said. “Because she’s dreaming about it for over a decade, do you think developing something like this, would you like to set up a business like this, and she lives and breathes design, and I see it every day, trying to create something even better, and it’s really, really exciting. So, I think it’s the whole process that they go through, and learn.
She went on to say “I think that if they can expand their business, and they can sell you something, and you continue to participate, this is the ideal situation”.
