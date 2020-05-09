Kylie Jenner praises to the father, and Caitlyn Jenner: “A super-heroine Who

+



Kylie Jenner praises to the father, and Caitlyn Jenner (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

The former olympic athlete Caitlyn Jenner, was completed and 70 years of age, and made a post, how cute his young daughter, a model and entrepreneur, billion dollar Kylie Jenner, 22-year-old. In the image, it still appears to be Kendall Jenner’s 23.

“Happy birthday to you, @caitlynjenner. I’m so orghulho you for who you are and for everything they had. A super-heroine in real life. I love you,” wrote Kylie, for her father. Kylie and Kendall are the daughters of former athlete’s gender, with host Kris Jenner. The two were married from 1991 to 2015.

On his Instagram Stories, Caitlyn also posted a video showing off all the gifts that you have earned, and it includes many of the flowers she received, not only the daughters but also the ex-step-daughters Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian.

Kourtney Kardashian has decided to do something different, and ordered a bunch of products for a Caitlyn with a bottle of champagne, French Veuve Clicquot (check out the video by clicking below.

Caitlyn Jenner (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

