Leighton Meester talks about the toxic atmosphere of ‘Gossip Girl’

“It has been very interesting and educational examine that era from the perspective of an adult, and realize that the best it was not the best environment or the most healthy”she is also a singer.

In particular, and as has happened to many other stars of the youth before her, Leighton considers that at that time I was not really prepared to pay the price of such levels of fame.

“Arrived at the set at five in the morning and I’m not leaving until eight in the evening: there were many days that I did not see the light of the sun. We all have to experience an evolution, especially when you’re a twentysomething and you have to discover who you are. Due to the success of the series, to me I had to live all this at an accelerated pace. I had to mature very quickly and without a personality yet formed to decide what was real and what was not, who he could trust and whom to not”said Meester.

Luckily, with the passing of the years the actress, who is married to the protagonist of another successful youth series, Adam Brody ( who gave life to Seth Cohen on ‘The O. C.’) , it has managed to find the desired balance in the personal and the professional: “It would not change anything of my past, I’m happy where I am”, has concluded.