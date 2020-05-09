Mandy Moore presents ‘Midway’: “This movie will astound the audience because it transports you in time”

Mandy Moore has decades of struggling to find his place in Hollywood. Thanks to the series ‘This is us’ has finally triumphed with his interpretation of a mother at different stages of his life. This week’s premieres ‘Midway’the last film of Roland Emmerich about the battle of Pearl Harbour, which features the lives of the heroes and the families who lived in the north american base. It seems that finally, the actress runs through a good time. Moore was married to musician Ryan Adams, who was divorced four years ago. Earlier this year, the artist was accused of abuse by several women and the same Moore acknowledged in the ‘New York Times’ that during their marriage she felt lonely and suffered psychological abuse, coming to be insulted for not knowing how to play any instrument. Is behind this life for the actress, now happily married with Taylor Goldsmith, with whom he begins to enjoy the success of his career.

–Pleasantly surprised by its evolution in Hollywood.

–I have always trusted that my path was going to develop in a coherent way. I go step-by-step within the industry. I like to combine my career as a singer with the actress, because my music came first, but I enjoy the opportunities I have now in the cinema. And in the television are already 20 years old by calling the same doors.

–How is their character, Anne?

–Is a strong woman, fiery and brave. They have a small daughter, who is called Barbara. It is also determined to keep his family together in a time in which they are separated and the husbands encourage wives to take it away during the war. I also think Anne and Dick are true partners in their relationship. There is a deep appreciation and affection for each other. And the idea of the fellowship was not a big issue in the relations of the forties.

–Another movie about Pearl Harbour.

–Yes, but dedicated to families. I don’t think that it is a film of war one-dimensional. We see not only the heroic aspect of these men. We obtain also a part of their lives, with their families and their wives. In reality, it allows us to have a better understanding of why they are fighting and what is at stake. Somehow you can see the best moments of the life and witness events, such as the dance of the Marina, and to see these men with their wives and families at the funerals of their comrades.

–Went to Hawaii to film.

–We had the luck of filming at the Air Force Base Hickam and in the Island Ford. Just the feeling of rolling in these historic places already impacted me. That was where the families were living on the base during the Second World War, and these images bring a level of authenticity that is not always achieved in the film. I think that the location helps put the audience in the situation and in the place of those characters. The place is simply spectacular. Will you transport immediately to the art deco of the burning years 40.

–What is the highlight of Emmerich?

–His films are always visually stunning. I had never been part of something of this magnitude. I think that the level, the approach and the attention for details is something that you can expect from him, but even I think that is multiplied in this film. The recreate of real scenes is shocking.

–Why you got involved in the costuming of the character?

–As an actress are the small details that report. And the costuming in this film is no exception. This is my first period film and I wanted to highlight the figure of the woman through their attributes. I having a lot of fun to delve into it.

–Why is it important to tell this story at this time?

–I think this movie is timely and important because we are telling real stories about real heroes. Of men who have often been forgotten or their stories have been distorted or badly told. I love being part of a narrative that honors history for the next generation. I think that this is a film that will astonish the public because it makes you feel as if we were all transported back in time. There is always something to learn from a historical movie like this. And, again, just to see the courage and determination of these men and their acts of bravery there is something worth celebrating. In addition, it is a visual show, a visual feat.