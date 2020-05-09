Marie Claire | Exclusive| Elle Fanning: “Angelina is powerful in all its aspects”

Her sister Dakota,, four years his senior) opened the way for him; but without doubt, the same Elle was the one who was able to choose their true destiny within the film industry and fashion.

He made his debut 2 years just playing the same role as her sister, but of childrento. While Dakota became an actress more mainstream, Elle began to try their luck with other movies and directors.

With only 21 years, he worked with such greats as Francis and Sofia Coppola, David Fincher, Woody Allen and Steven Spielberg. What is more, it was the younger actress to be a part of the jury of the official Selection of the Cannes film Festival.

And while moving with strength and prestige in the world of the seventh art, he managed to also conquer various fashion designers. He worked and marched for Miu Miu, was the image of Tiffany & Co. and it is one of the actresses most in demand in the first few rows of countless fashion weeks.

This month, the youngest of the Fanning returns to put on the skin of the sleeping beauty (Aurora) in the second installment of Maleficent: mistress of evil.

How was the experience of coming back with this film?

It was amazing to go back to playing my character. First, because it took 7 years of my life very important the first film I shot with 14 and now I am 21.

Have spent thousands of things in the middle, I grew up and learned a lot. All of that helped me to interpret again Aurora, which is no longer a girl, is a woman that I am proud.

Contáme about your reunion with Angelina…

It was lovely to return to see us, and work together, as always. And our duo are joined this time Michelle Pfeiffer. I learned so much from both!

What things for example?

School is a constant to be next to them. The two are involved a lot in the story and in every detail. And we had very nice time together, chatting, laughing at and enjoying the beyond the scenes.

Angelina brought out many times to his boys on the set and we all had fun and we’ll take care of them also.

What admirás of each?

(Think about it). My sister work at 6 years old along with Michelle. I had a poster in their room and both she and my mother commented how good and friendly he had been. I could tell that humility is also in this film, nothing changed despite the passage of time.

Angelina is so powerful in all its aspects, is committed, does charity work, she is the mother of so many children and in the midst of all, a super movie star.

Going back to your character, how are you like Aurora and you?

We are similar. Aurora is a person who loves nature, represents goodness, is a girl of strong and is very committed to what he does.

Likes the feminine, and knows what that represents. It is authentic. I’m not so far away from that model of woman.

What message would you like to communicate through it?

There is something very beautiful of it and is his relationship with his family, especially with the mother. Family ties are not always easy, but she puts all of her energy.

This is important, as well as find in all the aspects of life that magic that makes us sometimes very happy and that helps life to be more lightweight.

Do you believe in fairy tales?

(He laughs). I love you. Today I think there are stories with good powerful messages that go far beyond the princess and the prince azul. They always have something interesting, a topic that is related to what is human. I am a big fan.

Do you think that Maleficent is a feminist message?

Yes, without a doubt. The roles of the three are strong and passionate and we are a group of girls super powerful and that is felt in all the scenes.

What do you think of the movement #metoo?

It is a very important initiative, it is beautiful that we find ourselves among the women and the girls to ask questions and consult. Feminism is a very nice conversation.

How is your link with the fame?

I don’t know, I never thought of it that way! Work this from very girl and I found my passion right away. I went to a normal school and had a life pretty standardl.

And your sister is an actress too…

Of course, to me, is something very familiar. I don’t take consciousness of what is involved in this craft.

Do you like fashion?

I am a fanatic fashion and enjoy it from the small. When I was a girl playing mixed styles, colors, and clothing. It was always a very important activity for me.

What do you do in your free time?

I like to travel, I was recently in Italy which is a country that I love. When I’m in my house in Los Angeles, rest, I’m with my dog, seeing my family and my friends.

What would you like to do in the future?

Sleep a lot and I think what may eventually happen. I want to work again with my sister and maybe devote myself to the address.

What admirás of your sister?

Everything! I talk with her about everything, it is a great companion, we can not be separated for a long time. It’s actually my older sister with all the letters.

