New Music Drop: Nacho, Yandel, Paloma Mommy, Morat, Dua Lipa, and much more

The vast majority of people already have decorated the Christmas tree, and some even began to make their gift purchases, but how are they with the playlist that will bring to life the festivities of the end of the year?

For that they do not lack flavor to your celebrations, we will help you by introducing you the best music releases of the week. Among the premieres that close this first half of December include the chilean Dove Mommythe supercolaboración between Nacho, Joey Montana, Yandel and Sebastian Yatraand also what new Dua Lipa.

Súbele the volume, so that you have a Friday truly epic.

“Mommy” — Paloma Mommy

The chilean-american Paloma Rocio Castillo Astorga, better known as Dove Mommy, is one of the main representatives of the urban music, and now his name is again thanks to this simple. Your new job part of a base reguetonera and talks about a woman “who decides when and where.”

“No more” — Nacho, Joey Montana, Yandel ft. Sebastian Yatra

“I gather refreshing! Venezuela, Colombia, Puerto Rico and Panama,” wrote Yandel in your account of Instagram when revealed that this quatrain was up to no good something, and on the other hand, Nacho called to this collaboration, “The new boy band“. The result? Obviously, one of those songs that you will not be able to get you out of the head.

“When” — Jerry Di

For a while, and after forming part of the groups Street Blind and Dakota, the venezuelan Jerry Di composed for other artists, fellow-countrymen of his, until in 2017 was released as a solo artist. Since then, his career has only been on the rise.

“You still with him” — Archangel x Sech

Archangel, of ancestry-puerto rican,-dominican, and Sech, who was born in Panama, joined together to bring us the single “Still with him”, produced by tell me Flow and Keityn.

“Fall in love with someone else” — Morat

The colombian group that has managed to conquer millions around the world, launches the fourth single of this year, belonging to the album Stray bullets.

“I Luv U” — Sofia Carson, R3hab

The singer of roots colombian worked with R3hab, the DJy producer Dutch of moroccan origin, to give life to this topic that comes to beat strong.

“The most beautiful” — Casper’s Magic, Rauw Alejandro

Casper’s Magic, the “fantasmita” of the genre, earned three nominations for the second edition of the Awards, Your Music Urban, which will take place in march 2020, and now, is premiere with this sticky topic in collaboration with a good friend.

“Bad habit” — Lalo Ebratt, Jowell & Randy

The guatemalan Lalo Ebratt added his talent to the duo’s puerto rican Jowell & Randy to create a reggaeton well tasty.

“Porfa” — Feid, Justin Quiles

Solomon Villada-Hole, better known as Feid, is a singer born in Medellin, Colombia, who has worked with people like J Balvin, Lenny Tavárez and Sebastian Yatra, and now, has joined forces with Justin Quiles, lead singer of reggaeton and trap us with blood puerto rican in the veins.

“Future Nostalgia” — Dua Lipa

The british Dua Lipa closes the 2019 with this new theme, which also gives its name to the fourth concert tour, the singer will start in April 2020.

